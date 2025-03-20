Miami Wide Receivers Developing During Spring Practice
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Xavier Restrepo, Elijah Arroyo, Isaiah Horton, Jacolby George, and Sam Brown are not walking in the door for the Hurricanes this season. It is now on the younger talent that has been waiting for their opportunity for the past two seasons to show why they are unique talents.
Coach Mario Cristobal knows that this will be a hard time for his receivers to stand out during spring practice. This is also an excellent time for them to be competitive as they work against each other and get better every day.
“I see a lot of contested catches," Cristobal said. "It’s very encouraging to see the competitiveness of the wide receivers. We play a lot of different coverages, very multiple in what we do on the back end but one-on-one gives you an opportunity to see what they do against man coverage as well."
He highlights some of the top receivers that have caught his eye this spring as they continue to figure out who will be in those top roster rotations.
“Ray Ray” [Joseph] had an incredible spring, worth noting," Cristobal said. "I don’t think he gets enough attention, but he’s fully healthy. He is running extremely fast, looking really explosive, and has been tremendous in spring. Ny Carr had a tremendous catch today. JoJo [Trader] has had a really strong spring. Malachi Toney, you’ve heard a lot [about] and it’s warranted. He’s a special guy that’s advanced and we are going to accelerate along with a couple of other guys. Daylyn Upshaw’s had a great spring so far as well. Joshua Moore, you’ve seen the body type. He’s an absolute monster. And his approach every single day, like Daylyn’s, like Malachi’s, they haven’t approached it as freshmen. We asked them to accelerate their maturity and therefore, they have taken it upon themselves to be here at 5:30, 5:45, on practice days and catch extra balls and stay and really live up in the building on their own. They’re up there and they’re putting in the time to be able to play fast and it has shown so far in a big-time way."
Only a positive sign for a revamped receiving core who are ready to explode on the scene this season.
More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.