Mike Leach Will Always Be ‘The Pirate’

College football lost one of its most unique coaches with the passing of Mike Leach.

Whether a person knew Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach or not, it’s hard to not have memories about the man’s colorful personality. That even included his passion for Pirates (he really did).

He is no longer with us. After reportedly suffering a massive heart attack and being in a hospital, may he rest in peace. Leach was 61 years old.

As for the legacy he leaves the people that know him and the college football world, a few words. To begin, the guts to make passing play work at any time, against any team, no matter the circumstance.

He was the alternate ego to those that often screamed “Run the damn ball” around college football. Leach did so with a passing attack that was never apologetic, and one that shredded opposing defenses far more often than not.

During the past three seasons, consider where the Bulldogs and their Air Raid Offense finished in passing yards per game: 2022: (11), 2021 (4), and 2020 (20). Doing that in the SEC West, mind you, has always been hard. Those are just the normal numbers for his offenses and his personality to get them there.

Of course Leach had many great games he was involved with, but more than anything else, college football fans should remember the Pirate for being someone that did what he believed and made no excuses for doing so.

