No. 2 Miami Getting Healthy at the Right Time Ahead of Louisville
While No. 2 Miami is relatively healthy coming out of their bye week, there are still some questions about who is playing and who is not. The Canes have several players who are budding superstars, but they have been hampered by the injuries that come with football.
Mario Crisotbal knows that this is a part of the game but when players get injured, he wants to see the effort to get back on the field. With some, he has seen that effort, and others, he is still waiting on them to be trusted in those situations.
The Canes are getting healthy at the right time as they prepare to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) on Friday on ESPN.
Jordan Lyle's Health
After weeks of missing time on the field, the Hurricanes saw one of their special players back on the field against Florida State. Lyle was meant to be the starter for the Hurricanes this season based on who was sent out first against Notre Dame.
Lyle looks to be back in great shape, and Cristobal loves what he is seeing out of him during the bye week and now leading up to the game.
"He's close," Cristobal said. "I thought he was close last week. I think he's there now. Excited to see him be fully healthy and go out there and play to his capabilities. People forget that game one, all those guys are co-starters to us, but when we rolled out there, he took the first couple of snaps against Notre Dame. He's a special player."
Cristobal knows that he has the talent to be a game changer for the Canes, so getting him close to 100 percent was the main objective.
"You know football hurts, man. You know football hurts. And you get nicked up, you get banged around a little bit, and sometimes you could play through it, and sometimes you don't look as good playing through it. And some things take a little bit longer. It just took a little bit longer than expected, than he even expected, but it was never a matter of him not trying. He's always worked his butt off. He's a tough ass dude. He's a driven guy, he's a team guy, and he's ready to roll. So I'm excited to see him."
What also helps is the Hurricanes' investing during the offseason in proper nutrition, conditioning, and recovery. This is not to say they haven't done it before; they have a new approach to it this season, giving them an advantage on and off the field.
"We're also investing in strength and conditioning and nutrition, and recovery," Cristobal said. "Modern day, in terms of that, is just taking on a whole new life of its own right, the ability to get your players to optimal levels as it relates to readiness and physicality and whatnot. But we did practice, and we practiced hard, but we invested in what we're doing schematically, what we've done well, what we haven't done so well."