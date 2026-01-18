Everything Miami Head Mario Cristobal Said During Final NCG Press Conference

From the way head coaches Mario Cristobal and Curt Cignetti made it sound, it was a regular football game being played at Hard Rock Stadium during the regular season.

Both parties are aware of the magnitude of this game. Moreover, Cristobal knows how important it is to bring a championship back to Miami and to win at his home stadium.

From the Secret Service to getting kissed by Michael Irvin, Cristobal is game day ready as he spoke with the media one final time before the National Championship game.

Opening Statement…

"Congratulations to Coach Cignetti and his football program for a tremendous season. Really appreciative of everyone involved surrounding this game for providing us with the amenities. Obviously we're at home so we get to use our own facilities, but everything else regarding preparation, which is so important. And proud of our players and looking forward to continuing our course of preparation for this opportunity."

On if the targeting rule resulting in ejection needs to change...

"Certainly do. We feel it was unjustly administered, and now it impacts the last game of the season. We do have the ability, again, as an officiating crew and the powers that be to revisit that to give every team due process and their best ability to compete in this game."

On how DE Rueben Bain's injury reinvirgorated his joy for the game...

"Seems like every true competitor takes those setbacks and turns it into something positive that launches them and elevates their game and their spirit and their ability to be a great teammate, and I think this is a perfect case and an example of that. Rueben Bain was born and raised down here in South Florida and was always a huge part of the community, and it was his dream to play for the Miami Hurricanes, and him watching on the sideline just stoked a fire in him where he just refused to be denied going forward. Now that he's fully healthy, he dedicated himself this off-season to staying at his optimal weight, which is about 275, and trimmed down his body fat, certainly increased his lean muscle mass. He's become a great leader, and now he's, I would say, confident enough to be outspoken as a leader, as well, which is a massive step for him and his ability on this team and this community has been awesome."

On walking off the practice field for the final time as a team...

"Well, yesterday was a typical Thursday practice and I think the processes themselves are no different than any other Thursday, but every team is unique. Every one is uniquely special and different and has brought something different to the lives of all the people around them. But I don't see us getting caught up in any nostalgic moments or whatnot. I just really sense that our team was really focused, that they were really intent on carrying out the rest of the day's processes, knowing the tremendous opportunity that we have. That's how we closed out the evening, and that's how we got ready this morning to go and continue our process."

On the motivation behind entering the CFP as the 10-seed...

"Yes, sir. I don't think the external stuff has ever been a motivator for our team. I think it's always been internal. I think our guys always want to prove themselves right, and I think the confidence and the trust in each other was something that just continued to build momentum throughout the course of the season, and it was a matter of just finally looking at each other, looking in the mirror and making a commitment to work out the details to allow us to win in the margins just because college football nowadays the margins are so small. If you don't own those details, you're going to get your butt beat on any given day. I think it was all that. I think it was internally driven, and proud of them for that. But I think there's an appetite and there's an acknowledgment that there's a lot more improvement to be had and to be made, and I think that we've worked really hard over the course of the playoffs to continually get better."

on why he dedicated his life to football...

"I love football. I was a baseball player that wasn't very good and got cut. By the grace of God, Dennis Lavelle, head football coach of Columbus High School, was walking by the hallway said you should try and play football. Coach Jimmy Johnson scooped up my brother and I and offered us scholarships to University of Miami. We were able to be part of a historic run, and loved every aspect of it. Two parents that couldn't tell you what a first down was or what a touchdown was, but the ride they enjoyed with us, the journey they went on with us and the way our lives were impacted made me realize I wanted to be part of football and football part of my life for my career."

on the most rewarding part of coaching football...

"I think it's twofold. I think oftentimes we don't mention the fact that I have learned -- we have learned as a staff as much from our players as we could ever teach them. That's awesome. But the fact that you can alter the course and be the last pit stop for these young men as they go to the next step for the rest of their lives is legitimately impactful in so many ways and helps you be a better father, a better husband, a better leader, and I think that it also grants us the opportunity to impart some of that knowledge and some of those ways upon them, and hopefully they can carry that with them."

On what it would mean to win the national championship...

"It would mean we're the national champions."

On what winning looks like outside of the box score...

"Oh, you implement everything in that building that you do in your very own household. You know what comes up a lot nowadays, the question of how have you changed with the advent of the transfer portal and NIL and all that stuff. The answer is always the same. If you have to change the way you teach and coach and treat people because you fear an aspect that has been introduced to the game, you were never doing it right. It's real simple for us. Every single day we pour every ounce of our existence into doing for our players exactly what we do for our very own sons and daughters in our households. Our very simple philosophy. It's not perfect, but certainly the intentions behind it will be."

On the importance of high school recruiting locally and nationally...

"I mean, it's always at the core of your program. You like to have people come in when they're just starting to learn and understand what it is to play at the college level and become a student-athlete at the collegiate level, as well. I think the best part about what college football is now with all the things we have to fix is the fact that they're introduced to a very diverse locker room, right. And if you look at Miami and the city and our program and all floors, where the coaches are, development staff, academics, we come in every size, shape, skin color, ethnicity, speak just about every single language, and it's awesome. When your local guys become prominent players it really galvanizes the community, but I think what's helped us continue to elevate is the fact that we're very national, and we've come from all over, and here people are accepted and people are driven, and if they love to work hard, if they are high achieving mentalities, if they care about doing things the right way and pushing themselves in the classroom and on the field, then they're going to get along great. And that's what I think we're starting to see a lot more of, and that was the initial challenge to get us going and thinking in that direction. I'm not sure if I answered your question, but I hope that kind of encompasses a little bit about the local plus the out-of-state guys."

On QB Carson Beck...

"I'm a big believer of Carson Beck. Like him, our entire team on November 1, 2025, did not have very much positive energy surrounding them. I think Carson Beck epitomizes the ability to take an adverse situation and turn it into something not only positive but something that helps one grow and endure and become a stronger and better version of themselves. I think he's the most experienced player in the College Football Playoffs, and I think that since the day he arrived, and this shows again how savvy and how experienced he is, he couldn't participate in spring ball, but yet every walkthrough, every meeting, anything post-practice, pre-practice, anything outside of football, he was very much spearheading gatherings, opportunities to galvanize the entire team so that they understood and knew not only did he know what he was doing and that he was a high-level player but that he was willing to do anything for the team. That's his only concern. He's not very -- he's not caught up in personal accolades or awards. He wants to win, and he's willing to do anything to win."

On juggling the transfer portal being open and continuing to work towards a championship...

"You handle it like you handle everything. You handle it with honesty and transparency and put your cards on the table and do your best to get people to put their cards on the table and operate from that standpoint. I think anything outside of that, whatever way it works out, it was meant to be."

On Miami legend Michael Irvin and former Canes being around the team...

"I'd rather not get kissed by Michael Irvin. He was a great teammate. In fact, he was one of the kind of hosts when I was on an official visit at the University of Miami. That was a day and age that I don't know if it'll ever be duplicated, and I say all the time, I'm a nobody. I'm a local kid that by the grace of God, Gary Stevens believed in my brother and I and brought us over to the University of Miami, and Jimmy Johnson gave us a scholarship. Again, it changed everything. But I went to practices all the time, and I was so attracted to that brotherhood. Like I wanted to be one of those dawgs. Those guys were dawgs. They were competitors. They were relentless, and I wanted to be part of it. I just didn't know if I was ever going to be good enough. So I was excited but I was terrified. I soon learned that once you were part of that brotherhood, you're forever different. I think unless you're a Miami Hurricane, that's hard to understand. Seeing all those guys come back, and not just the Hall of Famers and the popular guys but the third- and fourth-string guy that maybe never got a chance to play but is doing so well in life and has an awesome family, seeing all these guys come back after 20 years of not being around and really not having the support that Miami needed, I think it's awesome. Our players love seeing them. They know that coaches coach and that -- the whole kiss thing, I'm never going to live that down. Look, that guy is a brother to me. So are all those guys. We're very honored and fortunate to have them with us for the ride."

On final preparations...

"Yeah, it's pretty much the same response. It's Friday, and Friday has its own process, the things that we do, and certainly we're not going to break those things. I think our players wouldn't expect anything else."

On whether it means more to him to play for or coach a national championship...

"I mean, it's process right now, and I hate to give you a boring answer. I do. I know that certainly haven't lit up this press conference by any stretch. But it's what we do. I think that when you -- I think certain things you reflect upon after the season and when it's done. There's no value right now in getting off course, in getting off your process. That's where the entire focus is. That's what the mentality has always been, and that's what it is today and all the way through tomorrow. Then after that, I think the question will probably have a more eventful response."

On at one point wanting to become a secret service agent...

"It was something that I kind of always envisioned myself doing, working for the Federal Government. I loved every aspect of it. My family has always been in law enforcement, law enforcement, teachers, construction workers. That's kind of what you do. Come to this country, take two jobs, go to night school. Not me, my parents, obviously. But I wanted to be in, and I honestly took the GA job hoping that I could coach one day. But not knowing. It's almost like, man, I'll never have a shot to do so. Once you're in, you get your first taste of it, and back then there was only one GA. Now there's 44 analysts on each side of the ball. Back then you had to do every card. I had done every single ounce of film, making about $1.70 an hour, working 22-hour days and a glutton for punishment. I loved it. I remember being at the Gator Bowl with a bunch of the players, Young -- you might know these names -- Reggie Wayne, Santana Moss, Ed Reed. Those guys were young pups. And back then didn't have a cell phone, got a pager, call so-and-so special agent, assistant to the special agent, Secret Service Miami for your appointment to come on in and join, and that's when it hit you, like whoa. But slept on it. I woke up in a panic. I love football. I've always loved football. Didn't really play for anybody else or want it for anybody -- I just loved it. And I wasn't willing to let that opportunity go again. By the grace of God, I was able to move my stuff back to my GA office, which Davis Larry Coker took me back and gave me the opportunity."

On the biggest internal growth from game one to now...

"I think game 1 opened up our eyes. I think the entire country expected us not to do well against a great team in Notre Dame. That built our confidence in a big-time way and had us going the right way. And we got field rushed in Dallas over at SMU, and reality hit, and everyone on our football program saw that graphic, that edit, Miami has a 5 percent chance to make it into the postseason. I think that's what galvanized us. I think we realized we had to approach each and every day with being the most excited, the most energetic team on the field and that pre-snap and post-snap discipline had to be at the forefront and that ball security couldn't be compromised and neither could ball disruption, that you had to be physical and find a way to out-hit your opponent on every single play. It had to mean more to you than it did to the other side, and I think those principles just continued to push us forward so that if we practiced in that manner, then we could earn the right to cut it loose on game day. As those games have come on, we have gotten better and better and still have a lot to improve, and looking forward to tomorrow night."

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: