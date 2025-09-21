No. 4 Miami Escapes the Gator Trap, Defeating Florida Ahead of Bye Week
Through the first half. The Florida Gators' offense only had one first down and 32 total yards of offense. To say that this Miami Hurricanes defense has done a 180 would be like saying Steph Curry is going to knock down a three.
Then everything changed once the Gators touched the ball in the second. They had life, passion, and were not going to let the Canes get away with another easy victory. They pounded away, limiting DJ Lagway from throwing the ball, just running it down, No. 4 Miami's throats. There was a fight from the Gators, but in the end, they were blown away by the Hurricanes.
No. 4 Miami (4-0) escaped the Florida Gators (1-3) before they hit their first bye week of the season. It started and finished with its defense and the outstanding play from all levels.
Rueben Bain Jr. was flashing that high first-round pick ability with key rushes and drawing more than two players consistently, but the player of the game was Tennessee transfer Jakobe Thomas.
Thomas finished the game with a key fourth down stop and timely sack that warranted a Ray Lewis celebration.
I wasn’t just him. The Hurricanes played an A-plus level game on defense. It looked like the offense from last season was protecting a questionable outing from the opposing side.
Even with 26 points, UM’s offense struggled at times against a Gators team that plays hard with their endless NFL-level talent on defense.
The first drive of the game saw the Canes march down the field with ease thanks to a dominant offensive line and a consistent running game. The issue for the Canes was the uncharacteristic penalties on the offensive line during the first half.
It has been two games in a row where the Canes have cost themselves points because of snap infractions and false starts. It didn't hurt them in this game against the dead Gators, but against a team like No. 7 Florida State (which they face next), it could hurt.
The Hurricanes left points on the board and it almost came back to bite them.
Nevertheless, the offense still hummed on the ground and was the reason the Canes sealed the game. Marty Brown and Mark Fletcher Jr. continue to be feast behind this offensive line.
Both combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground and three touchdown. Brown continues to grow in the offense as one of the most consistent backs in the country, and Fletcher is starting to look like a beast.
The Hurricanes will now have a bye week, but the bye will give the Canes two weeks to prepare for another top ten matchup this season. They travel to Tallashee to take on the Seminoles, likely a preview of what the ACC Championship game could look like in December.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.