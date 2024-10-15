No Need To Fear, The Player Led Meeting Only Boost The Hurricanes Odds Of Winning
Some would think that being ranked the No. 6 team in the country and remaining undefeated going to the bye week would be the dream for most programs. The Miami Hurricanes football team begs to differ.
The feeling around this team is while yes, they are good, they have not reached the next tier of some of the best teams in the country. Some players have the same sentiment.
Senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo gave away some information during an ESPN interview that the team had called a players-only meeting. Questions began to arise as to why the team would do that with the amount of success they have had so far this season, but he alongside the team believes that they still haven't played their best ball.
"We just went over what's important for this team. Set boundaries and let people know that we haven't played our best ball yet. We haven't put our best team on film yet. Emphasizing internally on getting better. I think that was the biggest thing for the meeting," Restrepo said.
The only time the team could argue they played their best ball was the season opener against Florida. The team was fully healthy and put on a clinic to the national audience and some of the recruits the Hurricanes had been targeting.
Restrepo and the team know that their peak is in sight. That could be an ACC Championship or even a National Championship. He knows this year is different.
"I feel like that's why this year is different. Guys on the team are not satisfied with 6-0," Restrepo said. Again, I will say it over and over again we haven't played our best ball yet. There is a very long way to go. Definitely reachable and it's right in the palm of our hands. We just have to execute better and everyone knows that."
The Hurricanes look to put their best product of the season against Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday to remind the country that they are one of the scariest teams in the country.