'No Nerves' for Miami's Five-Star Freshman In Electric Exhibition Outing

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — What's better than one five-star freshman who stays for an extra year? No. 14 Miami answered that question by bringing in another one.

Caleb Gaskins is the second-highest recruit in program history, behind Jalil Bethea in the disastrous 2024 season.

However, the difference between the two is the coaching surrounding him. Jai Lucas had his eyes set on Gaskins as one of the best players in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, and in his debut in Miami's 109-96 victory over No. 24 Vanderbilt, he delivered.

Against the Commadores, the Hurricanes pushed out the original lineup that would have been on display if Malk Reneau hadn't been granted an extra year of eligibility. Reneau was out against Vanderbilt, pushing Gaskins into the starting lineup.

Moreover, it would give him the chances that head coach Jai Lucas has been screaming at him to take.

"He doesn't argue with me, but I scream at him all the time," Lucas said after the victory. "Bcause he won't just catch and shoot, and he can really shoot the ball when his feet are set, and when he gets open threes, he's as good a shooter as we have. "But he loves the shot-faking.

"He can do so much, but when he catches and shoots, you kind of saw it tonight. I think he's capable of doing that a lot of times."

No Nerves for Miami’s 5⭐️ Freshman Caleb Gaskins🔥: pic.twitter.com/hLnOxNuvIF — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 24, 2026

Gaskins started the exhibition 1-3 from the field, but found his way to the free throw line and knocked them down.

The Fort Lauderdale native is already seen as one of the team's best shooters. It was on display in the second half when he exploded for 11 straight points, finishing with 14 in the half. He was lights-out, shooting 5-for-5 in the second half, not missing a single shot. Moreover, he would go 4/4 from beyond the arc.

I think it was just the guys telling me to stay aggressive," Gaskins said. "You know, I passed up on a couple in the first half. Um, but what had me going, just stay aggressive a lot. I think that's going to be the biggest thing for me being such a guy, just staying confident and just being ready."

Shooting has been one of the biggest concerns entering the year. However, Gaskins fills an instant need. It's also another reason why getting him to Miami was so important. He is a winner, and those attributes allow him to unlock a new level for the Canes.

"Surprisingly, no nerves," Gaskins said about his debut. "It's a moment I've been waiting for, you know, um, just getting to show my talent on a bigger stage now. You know, I did a lot of things throughout high school. I think now it's time for me to show that at the collegiate level."

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