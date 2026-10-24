No. 14 Miami Unlocks New Offensive Weapon In Exhibition Win Over No. 24 Vanderbilt

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — There was no live footage of the Miami Hurricanes and Vanderbilt, but through radio and live in person, this Hurricanes team is a dangerous team.

No. 14 Miami defeated Vanderbilt 109-96, highlighting what this team can be and how well they match up with other teams in the country.

Miami’s bread and butter last season was attacking the paint, with better options and more experience between Acaden Lewis, Dante Allen, and Shelton Henderson.

Quickly Miami jumped to a 13-2 lead and wouldn’t let up for the rest of the game.

"For us this was just an exciting kickoff for the season," Jai Lucas said after the victory. "That was the main goal of this just to come out and see what we look like to be honest with you. We've been really banged up. I thought the guys that played did a great job.

Jai Lucas on No. 14 Miami’s Exhibition win over No. 24 Vanderbilt #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/nCcE7RhzU4 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 24, 2026

"I was really excited about the start of the game and how aggressive and confident we were. They are a good team and have one of the best point guards in the country. Just excited to get them to come down and play against them."

Moreover, Miami’s relentless attack in the paint would be the key to its offensive starts and increased three-point shooting throughout the game.

It would also be the play of five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins playing the level Lucas had always envisioned.

All Gas(kins) no brakes 💨💨



20 PTS | 6/8 FG | 4/5 3P | 4/4 FT



The freshman was perfect from the field in the second half, going 5-for-5 and scoring 14 points in a span of just 3 minutes and 10 seconds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNKpDNLMEz — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) October 24, 2026

Gaskins finished the first half with 6, 1-for-3 from the field, as a freshman starter against a top-25 team. Then the McDonald’s All-American showed up in the second half, lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the arc and inside the paint.

Haskins would finish with 20 points, scoring 14 in the second half, shooting 4-for 4 from beyond the arc. An excellent start from the star freshman and a great complementary piece for the rest of the team coming off the bench.

"I think it was just the guys telling me to be aggressive," Gaskins said after the game. "I passed up a couple in the first half, but what had me going was staying aggressive and locked in. That's the biggest thing for me: just staying confident and being ready."

Furthermore, Miami’s starting rotation would light the scoreboard up. Henderson finished with 17, and Allen with 1. Soon it turned into the Lewis show alongside Gaskins in the second half.

This extra ability to drive and kick unlocks a new level for Miami they just didn’t have last year pic.twitter.com/fiHlDL4qZ6 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 23, 2026

Lewis would weave his way in and out of the paint, finding players all over the floor, finishing with a double-double against the Commodores. However, on the negative side of a great performance, he had seven turnovers, an area he knows she had to clean up.

"Acaden is a basketball savant," Lucas said. "Some of these things I have to let go of because he can just create and make things happen. He shouldn't have seven turnovers in a game. But I thought he played well, getting into the paint and making the reads and kicking it out against the pressure, and it really helped us get started."

Lewis was critical of himself about the turnovers but understands that its apart of his game that he is going to clean up.

"One thing we talked about is not expecting coverages," Lewis said. "Obviously, I can make some better reads at times. I finished with seven turnovers, so I just got to find a way to take care of the ball, especially when I get in tough crowds, just knowing when to simplify the game.

Miami finished with seven players in double-digits, nearly eight, in the fast pace offensive explosions.

Miami Hurricanes Box Score Against Vanderbilt | Stats Broadcast

All eyes now turn towards No. 1 Florida for the season opener.

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