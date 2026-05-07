Official Game Time and TV Announced for Potential CFP Seeding Matchup
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New season, new opportunities for the Miami Hurricanes as they prepare for one of the best seasons in program history. They are the favorites to win the ACC for the second straight season and have the roster to match it on paper.
Moreover, the Hurricanes will have some resume-building games on their schedule next season, but none more important than a rematch against Notre Dame in South Bend.
After the Hurricanes defeated the Fighting Irish 27-24 in the opening game of the season, this pending rematch was always going to be one of the best and most intriguing games of the season. What makes it better is that the game is in November.
No complaining about when both teams played for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, even though one team had a clear head-to-head edge. This is the best time for two of the projected powerhouses to play each other.
Now, this epic rivalry has a game time set: the Canes will face off against the Irish on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.
However, before the Canes can even think about this game, they have nine games to play. Clemson is a sleeper team in the ACC this season as Dabo Swinney prepares for an awe-inspiring season after struggles over the past few seasons.
Wake Forest had one of its best seasons in years last year and looks to upset the Canes, along with Clemson and rivals Florida State. The Seminoles are not in the same class as the other teams, but in rivalry games, anything can happen.
These games build up to the Canes taking on the Fighting Irish in a matchup that could be a top-five-ranked game between the two programs. Both have some of the best rosters in the country, and a matchup like this would take center stage.
Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5