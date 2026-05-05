What Does The Final Year of Mark Fletcher Jr. Look Like for Miami?

All records are set as a stepping stone for future greats who are prepared to break them. The Miami Hurricanes program has endless records, but many of them began to shed during the 2024 season.

Cam Ward was electric in a single season for the quarterback record boards. During the 2025 campaign, Malachi Toney set the freshman receiver and single-season records. This season, a new icon can be etched into history for returning running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher was the engine that carried the Hurricanes' offense during the 2025 National Championship game run, growing as the force everyone consistently expected out of him. At the conclusion of the season, he entered the top ten all-time in rushing yards (No. 7) and rushing touchdowns (No. 7) in Canes history.

He would also set a new CFP rushing record (even with two extra games), and was viewed as a mid-round pick. Furthermore, he could have easily entered the NFL Draft last season, but there was something left for him to do as a Hurricane.

"I just love this program," Fletcher said before the National Championship Game against Indiana. "I felt like I'm not finished yet. I know a lot of people are telling me to leave, but I just feel like I've got more to do here. Even though I know there's some risk in playing the running back position. I just feel like God's got me, so I know I'll be straight, no matter what I do."

Fletcher enters his final season with the Hurricanes with a chance to be one of the greatest players to play the position in program history.

Fletcher, if he stays healthy during the regular season, should find his way to topping those records and being No. 1 in every running back record in Canes history. His talent will let him do that, and because of the increased danger in the passing game with new quarterback Darian Mensah, he will have more space to operate with.

Fletcher would need 1207 yards (1206 to tie) to burst past newly elected UM Hall of Famer Duke Johnson as the all-time leading rusher. In addition, he would need seven rushing touchdowns to tie with Edgerrin James for the all-time rushing touchdown record.

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Mitch Leigber (32) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In an offense that, on paper, looks like the best in the country, these numbers are possible and will be one of the most interesting stories to follow all season. Fletcher is set for a historic season, only highlighting why he returned for his final season.

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