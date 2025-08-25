All Hurricanes

Paul Finebaum 'Guarantees' a Winner Between No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 10 Miami

Paul Finebaum gives his prediction of the winner between Notre Dame and Miami ahead of their epic week 1 matchup.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
'Tis the season of predictions as the college football season is underway. Week one saw the upset of No. 22 Iowa State defeating No. 17 Kansas State, 24-21, and now other predictions are being made to start the historic week one of the 2025 season.

One prediction from one of College Football's greatest minds is similar to the odds given for the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame matchup for Sunday night.

During a segment on ESPN's SportsCenter, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum gives his prediction of the winner between Notre Dame and Miami ahead of their epic week 1 matchup.

SEC Nation host Paul Finebaum stares down a live alligator on the set during the filming of the SEC Nation college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 091821 Secnationufvbama 02 / Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“I want to talk about one team here, because I am nervous,” Finebaum said Sunday afternoon. “There’s a game a week from tonight in Miami, you probably heard about this. (It will be) the luck of the Irish, as Notre Dame beats Miami. Guaranteed, right here.”

In recent years, Finebaum hasn't been too accurate with predicting game for the Miami Hurricanes. Last prediction he made that went notablity wrong was the Week 2 matchup between the Canes and Texas A&M in 2023.

This doesn't mean he can be wrong. The Hurricanes have a battle against the Fighting Irish that could have signs for game of the year early on in this very young season.

How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs. Miami

Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans cheer in the third quarter of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Who: Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Notre Dame: The last time the Fighting Irish saw the field was in defeat in the National Championship to Ohio State, 34-23.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes ended their campaign against the Iowa State Cyclones in a controversial defeat, not because of what was going on during the game, but the conversation around eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only playing a half of football.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met, Miami handled Notre Dame decisively, 41–8, which shifted the Hurricanes' culture for the better.

