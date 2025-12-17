Latest ESPN Top-50 Ranking Includes Five Miami Hurricanes Players

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes are just as talented as any team in the top half of this playoff field.

Their two conference losses to Louisville and SMU aren't misleading because the performances from quarterback Carson Beck in both games are simply inexcusable, but they are outliers in terms of what this team is truly capable of. They don't truly define the team walking into College Station this Saturday.

The two regular season losses don't take away anything from the fact that this Miami Hurricanes team is stacked on almost all position groups. With defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist Keionte Scott potentially returning against the Aggies, the Hurricanes should be ready for battle in all position groups.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shadarian Harrison (21) and linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) defend during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. is ranked highest

Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is seated right at No. 9 in ESPN's Top 50. He's the highest ranked out of the five Miami Hurricanes on the list. Bain's rushing partner Akheem Mesidor also earned a spot on the list at No. 31. The Hurricanes defensive front has been ruthless all season. The pass rushing duo has kept Miami out of situations that could've been much worse without them.

"The numbers don't exactly scream superstar. Bain had 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 37 total tackles. But ask any QB or offensive coordinator who faced Miami this season who the best player on the field was, and the answer probably would be unanimous. Bain's motor is unrivaled, and the attention he commands at the line of scrimmage opens up lanes for others on Miami's front. For the season, Bain racked up 48 pressures -- tops in the ACC -- and 18 stops at or behind the line of scrimmage." ESPN's David Hale

Mesidor has made the absolute most of his sixth and final college football season as well. Mesidor set career-highs in major stat categories and has come up big when Miami's needed him most. He's been a great rushing partner for Bain. Mesidor is the monster who very often capitalizes on one-on-one matchups Bain creates with his ability to draw so many double teams.

Carson Beck was the lowest ranked Hurricane

Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck cracked the top 50 at No. 46. Beck's sixth season in college football will be stained by a four interception performance against Louisville and a brutal interception in overtime against SMU.

His performance in all other matchups was impressive enough to be considered one of the 50 best players in the country.

"Beck bypassed the NFL draft for a sixth year in college and one more chance to make a deep CFP run with the Hurricanes. He returned from an elbow injury and in form this season with the second-best completion percentage in FBS and the top QBR in the ACC. Beck led four wins over AP top-25 opponents and has boosted his career record as a starter to 34-5." ESPN's Max Olson

Beck has thrown for 3,072 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and was sacked just nine times all season.

Malachi Toney and Francis Mauigoa rank inside top 20

True freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the most electric and dynamic players in all of college football. Francis Mauigoa has been one of the best and strongest protectors in the country. The recognition they're given in national media is deserved.

Toney ranked No. 15 and Mauigoa ranked No. 19. Mauigoa is a three-year starter and is likely headed for the NFL Draft after this season is over. Toney is a true freshman expected to start for the next two seasons as well.

"The Miami native dazzled in his home area during his freshman year at the U, recording twice as many receptions than any other Hurricanes player this season, while leading the ACC in touchdowns and ranking fourth in the league in receiving yards, which marked a Miami freshman record...A second-team AP All-America selection, Toney earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors after leading FBS freshmen in receptions. ESPN's Adam Ritteberg

Watch these five top 50 players try to advance in the College Football Playoffs this Saturday against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at 12:00pm Eastern on ABC/ESPN.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News

Two Miami Hurricanes Makes Mel Kiper Jr.'s Top-25 NFL Draft Big Board

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes And No. 7 Texas A&M Set For A Potential CFP First-Round Classic

When The Miami Hurricanes Last Faced Texas A&M

Why Jackson Cantwell Will Be The Most Impactful Recruit Of The Entire 2026 Class