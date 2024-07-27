2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Quarterback
After last season, the question on who would be the quarterback for the University of Miami became a major talking point across the nation. Now with the addition of the transfer from Washington State, Cameron Ward, the quarterback room has been filled with a multitude of talent.
2024 Miami Hurricanes Football Team Projected Depth Chart
1. Cameron Ward
Ward has been the hypothetical solution to all of the Hurricanes QB problems and with his leadership and talent, he could lead this version of the team back to prominence on the national stage. Statistically, he is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country next to Georgia QB and Heisman hopefully Carson Beck. Now behind a powerful offensive line, he can improve and produce more behind center for the Canes.
He can run if needed but his arm strength and pocket awareness make him one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He finished his junior season with the Cougars with 3735 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He finished the year with a 66 percent completion percentage and with eight rushing touchdowns all coming while in the red zone.
2. Emory Williams
Williams is the only returning quarterback who had a chance to see the field last season This came down to the play of former QB, Tyler Van Dyke. During his play as a freshman, Williams saw the field five times and started two games against Clemson and Florida State before his season was cut short due to an arm injury. In those games, he led the team to an overtime victory against the Tigers 24-22 and showed flashes of a potential star quarterback against the Seminoles before the injury. He is the future for the Hurricanes and learning under the leadership of Ward and the experience of Poffenbarger, the U could have a great quarterback on their hands for the next few years.
3. Reese Poffenbarger
Poffenbarger comes to Miami as one of the most complete FCS quarterbacks from the 2023 season year. The redshirt junior led the FCS in passing yards and touchdowns throwing for 3,603 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also led his team to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs where he showed that he can play with the best of them.
The rest of the room consists of the freshman Judd Anderson, a consensus three-star recruit from Georgia, and redshirt freshmen Aristide Angelo Jr., Joe Borchers, and Riply Luna. Each did not see playing time during the season but served as quality arms for the practice squads.