A Closer Look At The Miami Hurricanes Roster: Quarterback Room
After last season, the question on who would be quarterback for the University of Miami became a major talking point across the nation. Now with the addition of the transfer from Washington State, Cameron Ward, the quarterback room has been filled with a multide of talent.
On the roster, the 'Canes hold four scholarship quarterbacks. Alongside Ward, there is the Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger, sophomore Emory Williams, and freshman Judd Anderson. There is a fifth scholarship up for grabs now that Jucarri Brown has transferred to UCF.
It is expected for Ward to start out of the gate and many of his teammates have been raving about him since he stepped foot on campus. Many talk about his leadership skills, taking some of the players on fishing trips to grow the team chemistry, and his ability to get along with everyone while making a few jokes along the way. With the transfer quarterback, he has flashes of brilliance when he is under center.
He has the ability to run if needed but his arm strength and pocket awareness make him one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He finished his junior season with the Cougars with 3735 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He finished the year with the 66 percent completion percentage and with eight rushing touchdowns all coming while in the red zone.
Poffenbarger comes to Miami as one of the most complete FCS quarterbacks from the 2023 season year. The redshirt junior led the FCS in passing yards and touchdowns throwing for 3,603 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also led his team to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs where he showed that he can play with the best of them.
Williams is the only returning quarterback who had a chance to see the field last season This came down to the play of former QB, Tyler Van Dyke. In the time that he played as a freshman, Williams saw the field five times and started two games against Clemson and Florida State before his season was cut short due to an arm injury. In those games, he led the team to an overtime victory against Tigers 24-22 and was showing flashes of a potential star quarterback against the Seminoles before the injury. He is the future for the Hurricanes and learning under the leadership of Ward and the experience of Poffenbarger, the U could have a great quarterback on there hands for the next few years.
The rest of the room consists of the freshman Anderson, a consensus three-star recruit from Georgia, and redshirt freshmen Aristide Angelo Jr. Joe Borchers, and Riply Luna. Each did not see playing time during the season but served as quality arms for the practice squads.
For the Hurricanes, this room has a lot of potential to be excited about that has not been seen for quite some time. Ward has the potential to be the best Miami quarterback in the past two decades dating back to Ken Dorsey and the championship teams from the early 2000s. If each of these players can play to the best of their ability then the 'Canes will be one of the best teams in the country and will be vying for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.