Cam Ward Named ACC Quarterback Of The Week For The Second Time This Season
The awards continue to pill in the for the No. 7 Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the senior was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for week 4 - the second time he has been honored with this award this season.
What else can there be said about the quarterback who looks like the best quarterback and possibly player in the nation? Travis Hunter would argue about being the best player but Ward has been fantastic in his own right.
He threw for 400 yards in the dominant victory against USF 50-15 where the team has now put up 50 points in their past three games.
On the season, Ward has thrown for over 1400 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He is second in the country in QBR and is currently ranked the 15th most ready pro in college football. He has been that good and will continue to look to continue his warpath through the ACC in hopes of a playoff opportunity for him and this program.
No. 7 Miami starts its conference play against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.