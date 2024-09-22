How to Watch: No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule
No. 7 Miami will have a short week as the Hurricanes will be under the friday night lights against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The Hurricanes (4-0) are averaging 50 points a game and if they can bring that to start ACC play and dominate the Hokies (2-2), this could be the season of many more wins.
Cam Ward is a superstar and this team is filled with stars. This issue will be if the good VT will show up or if the one that struggled against Vanderbilt will.
It will be an fun family battle between cousins Ward and Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones. Each have great pro strengths and bringing rights will be at hand.
The Game
Date: September 27
Time: 7:30 PM ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series: Miami leads Virginia Tech 25-15
Last Matchup: In the team's last matchup on October 15, 2022, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 20-14 after dominating on the offensive side of the ball with 458 total yards of offense while VT had 257. The defense of the Hokies kept the game close but in the end, the offense failed and the Hurricanes secured the victory.
Full Week 5 Schedule
(All times CT)
Thursday, Sept. 26
6:30 p.m. CT | Army at Temple | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 27
6:30 p.m. CT | Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami | ESPN
7:00 p.m. CT | Washington at Rutgers | Fox
Saturday, Sept. 28
11:00 a.m. CT | Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | ABC
11:00 a.m. CT Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | Fox
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | ESPN
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 22 BYU at Baylor | FS1
11:00 a.m. CT | Maryland at Indiana | Big Ten Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Nebraska at Purdue | Peacock
11:00 a.m. CT | Buffalo at UConn | CBS Sports Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Western Kentucky at Boston College | ACC Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Northern Illinois at NC State | CW Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Holy Cross at Syracuse | ESPN+
11:00 a.m. CT | Navy at UAB | ESPN2
11:00 a.m. CT | South Florida at Tulane | ESPNU
12:30 p.m. CT | Ball State at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. CT | Texas State at Sam Houston | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | CBS
2:30 p.m. CT | No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. CT | Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | ESPN
2:30 p.m. CT | Massachusetts at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Louisiana at Wake Forest | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT | TCU at Kansas | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Colorado at UCF | Fox
2:30 p.m. CT | Liberty at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Fresno State at UNLV | FS1
2:30 p.m. CT | San Diego State at Central Michigan | CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. CT | Georgia Southern at Georgia State | ESPNU
2:30 p.m. CT | Western Michigan at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Akron at Ohio | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Eastern Michigan at Kent State | ESPN+
2:40 p.m. CT | No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | ABC
3:00 p.m. CT | North Carolina at Duke | ESPN2
3:00 p.m. CT | UTSA at East Carolina | ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT | Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | SEC Network
4:00 p.m. CT | Old Dominion at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Louisiana Tech at Florida International | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | UT Martin at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Wagner at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | Peacock
6:00 p.m. CT | Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | ESPN
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | FS1
6:00 p.m. CT | UL Monroe at Troy | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Charlotte at Rice | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Tulsa at North Texas | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. CT | No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | NBC
6:30 p.m. CT | Middle Tennessee at Memphis | ESPNU
6:45 p.m. CT | South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | SEC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Florida State at SMU | ACC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Cincinnati at Texas Tech | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. CT | New Mexico at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. CT | Air Force at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9:00 p.m. CT | Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. CT | Arizona at No. 10 Utah | ESPN
10:00 p.m. CT | No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | Fox