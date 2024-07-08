ESPN Announces 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic Featuring First Meeting Between Utah And Miami
LAS VEGAS – The University of Utah will meet the University of Miami on the football field for the first time in ESPN Events’ 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
The historic, interregional matchup between the Big 12 Conference and ACC powers is set for Labor Day Weekend 2027. The game date, time, and network will be announced later. It will be the third Vegas Kickoff Classic, following Arizona vs. BYU played in 2021 and the much-anticipated USC vs. LSU blockbuster will make up the second edition on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.
With the change in college football, this is another great move in the right direction in cross-conference play. Two of the best teams in each respective conference will drive up the competition, and showcase the difference of talents within the landscape in the future of college sports.
Dan Radakovich, Vice President/Director of Athletics, University of Miami:
“We are excited to kick off the 2027 season against Utah in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. It not only gives our program an opportunity to play a great non-conference opponent on a national stage, but also gives our fans the chance to cheer on the Hurricanes in a world-class venue at a destination location.”