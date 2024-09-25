Francisco Mauigoa Ready For Virginia Tech On Friday Night
University of Miami middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa is the quarterback of the defense. He is right in the middle of everything and it's how he likes it. He would have it no other way.
"We have to dominate our 1-on-1's and play to our standard," Mauigoa said Tuesday. "It's a mindset. We've got to keep our mindset at the right place."
When Mauigoa transferred to Miami before last season, he visited the campus, met the players and coaches, and knew this was the place for him. The next decision he had to make was whether to come back to Miami for his senior season, or forego the year and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
Mauigoa is glad he came back for the season. He wants to compete for a national championship.
"I told myself that this was the best decision for me," Mauigoa said. "Being able to come back is a blessing. I have no regrets."
When he takes the field on Friday night for the ACC opener against Virginia Tech, he is playing as if he has a target on his back. He knows what is at stake. He knows every team wants to be the one to take down Miami.
"Virginia Tech has a really good team. Their 2-2 record is very misleading," Mauigoa said. "Their quarterback is very good with his feet and their offensive line is big and strong. We are really excited about the game this week."
One thing that Mauigoa wants to see is for the defense to maintain its composure after getting a turnover. They danced at USF on Saturday night and got the Canes fans into the game. He would like to see it manifest, but be a little more reserved.
"You always have to keep your composure," Mauigoa said. "For us its good to have fun, but you have to put the team first."