Game 1: Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart
Finally, the season is here. No. 19 Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville for one of the most important games of the season.
The Hurricanes have now had their roster solidified, and with new players from the transfer portal, it will be several new faces in new places for the Canes. There are several number changes as well with one of the key ones being linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.
Here is a projected look at the depth chart for the Hurricanes against the Florida Gators:
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Emory Williams
3. Reese Poffenbarger
Cam Ward is the alpha leader for the Hurricanes and he will get the chance to prove that as the starter. Behind him, there are still several capable arms that will produce in case word does go down. In many cases, you could see Williams make some appearance at the goal line like last year to just run some people over to get in for six.
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Ajay Allen
4. Jordan Lyles
Adding a 1,000-yard rushing in Martinez behind a beefy offensive line will only do wonders for the Hurricanes. Fletcher is also fully healthy and ready to go for the Hurricanes but don't be shocked if you see some action from other backs like Allen. Some argue that Allen could be the best back on the roster with the full mixture of size, speed, and ability to make a player miss.
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Samuel Brown, Isaiah Horton, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr, Robby Washington
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
The best wide receiver core in the ACC. Three receivers that could go for over 1000 yards with Ward as their QB. Brown has that 4.4/4.3 speed that the Hurricanes desperately needed last season to go alongside the route running ability and hands of Restrepo and George. The young receivers on the roster might also get a chance to shine as well.
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Riley Williams
3. Cam McCormick
4. Elija Lofton
The return of Arroyo could unlock the full capabilities of the offense. He has been the missing piece of the past two years at that position and the Canes have many different players in and out. Williams is coming into his sophomore season after spending most of his season last year as a primary blocker. The "old man" McCormick is still on the roster making his way and continuing to lead in the room.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left Tackle: Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
Left Guard: Matthew McCoy or Ryan Rodriguez
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
Big, fast, agile, and talented is this offensive line group. They are the center of what will lead the Hurricanes to a successful season. All across the line, the Canes have pro-level tackles and guards that are all 300 lbs plus and above 6'5. They will be the key to winning the trenches for the Hurricanes and the game.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End: Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy
Defensive Tackle: C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow or Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant
Name after name. This is the deepest room on the roster for the Canes. That still doesn't mention all of the returning talent that highlighted the team over the past two seasons. Mesidor is fully healthy and back to take over alongside the young superstar in Bain. Things will continue to be special on the line with other transfer players also trying to make a name for themselves for the Canes.
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
Strong-side: Jaylin Alderman, Bobby Pruitt or Bobby Washington
Three players are returning to man the middle and they are some of the best in the ACC. Mauigoa could have gone to the pros but he decided that another year with the Canes would only be better for him and the program. The same can be said with Bissainthe and Alderman. There is a chance for the middle of the field to be special for the Canes and they can show that against the Gators.
SECONDARY
Cornerback: Jadais Richard or O.J. Frederique
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Safety: Mishael Powell, Zaquan Patterson
Cornerback: Daryl Porter, Damari Brown or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Damari Brown, Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell or Jadais Richard
The biggest weakness for the Canes is the secondary. The star potential is there for them it just has to take some time to gel. The room is young but Porter Jr., Brown, and Powell will use their years of experience to man the deep field to hold some of the best receivers in the SEC.