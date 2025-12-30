'Violence' is the Only Option for Miami's Defense Against Ohio State

ARLINGTON, Tx. — Getting after the quarterback has been the bread and butter of the Miami Hurricanes all season. Against Texas A&M, the group dominated the line of scrimmage violently.

They ended up sacking Marcel Reed seven times en route to a 10-3 victory thanks to a monster defensive performance. That performance also caught the eye of No. 2 Ohio State ahead of the Cotton Bowl Matchup on New Year's Eve.

In the Buckeyes' last outing in the Big 10 Championship game against No. 1 Indiana, quarterback Julian Sayin struggled to get the ball out and suffered from being hit and pressured over time. Projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Rueben Bain Jr. has studied that film and knows that being violent is the best way to get to the Heisman finalist QB, as well as a way of life for this Canes stout defense.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like [our violence] shows in a tremendous way because everyone can see how we swarm to the ball, how hard we play, and just be violent," Bain said. "Be violent in the way we communicate, run to the ball, and the way we hit people. Violence is the way of life for Coach Hetherman. He instills that in us, and it's been a way of life for us."

The dynamic pass rush between Bain and Akheem Mesidor also brings attention to the competition between the two. Who gets to the quarterback first and how many sacks will this person get are many questions that get asked about the electric Canes' pass rush.

It also helps that they have a head coach of allows them to thrive in that style of competition.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates as he walks off the field after the Hurricanes win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I think the fact that they're really good at playing the run, has really allowed them to become really good pass rushers, because they afford us the opportunity to put teams in difficult down and distance situations," Mario Cristobal said. "But I also think that when you have a couple guys that can play at a really high level, they each attract attention. I think we're complemented by some really good interior guys that allow us to -- I would say when you're game-planning opponents, and we've played some really goodoffensive lines, and this one coming up is the best one that we have faced."

Bain and Mesidor are just a small part of the defensive line. It also helps when the interior balances them. The Canes will use that against the Buckeyes' pro-like offensive line, one that looks similar to the ones they practice against every single day.

"You have to account for our players, we feel like, and it gives us a chance to just give them -- put them in a position to be successful," Crisotbal continued. "And by that, I mean, it's not only winning a one-on-one pass rush, but taking on double teams, holding the point, doing their job, being efficient and effective, and disruptive on your stunts.So, I think that we benefit from two really high-level human beings that are great competitors that will do whatever it takes for the team to win."

