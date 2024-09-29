How to Watch: No. 6 Miami vs. Cal; Week 6 College Football TV Schedule
No. 8 Miami continues its warpath heading into week six as they take a long road trip to face the California Golden Bears.
Cal (3-1) has been successful this season with a key win at Auburn but now they will have to stare at the Hurricanes that are headed their way.
Cam Ward is playing some of the best ball of his career while also having the offensive firepower to stay as one of the best teams in the country despite the close win against Virginia Tech. A defensive adjustment needs to be made for the team to be able to match at the top of the rankings but there is still time left in the schedule for that to happen.
The Game
Date: October 5
Time: 10:30 ET PM
TV: ESPN
Location: California Memorial Stadium
Series: Cal leads the series 2-0 against Miami
Last Matchup: The Golden Bears defeated the Hurricanes 24-17 on Dec. 27, 2008 in the team's second matchup where Cal's Zack Follett forced a fumble on Jacory Harris deep in Miami territory with under four minutes left in the game. Anthony Miller then scored the go-ahead touchdown moments later in the Emerald Bowl on Saturday night.
Full Week 6 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Sam Houston at UTEP| 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 4
Jacksonvillle State at Kennesaw State| 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Houston at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon | 9 p.m. | FOX
Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
SMU at No. 22 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. |BTN
Massachusetts at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pittsburgh at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN 2
Wake Forest at NC State | 12 p.m. | The CW Network
Navy at Air Force | 12 p.m. | CBS
Army at Tulsa | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Tulane at UAB | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Ball State | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Temple at UConn | 3:30 p.m.| CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Appalachian State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Rutgers at Nebraska | 4 p.m. | FS1
West Virginia at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | ESPN 2
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 | SEC Network
Colorado State at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m | The CW Network
No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Utah State at No. 21 Boise State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
James Madison at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 10 Michigan at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 11 Southern California at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. | FOX
Nevada at San José State | 7:30 p.m. | truTV
UCF at Florida | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Kansas at Arizona State | 8 p.m. | ESPN 2
Hawai'i at San Diego State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Texas Tech at Arizona | 10 p.m | FOX
No. 8 Miami (FL) at California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN