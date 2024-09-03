All Hurricanes

Hurricanes Move Up to No. 12 In Associated Press Poll

Canes checked in at No. 19 in the preseason poll

Scott Salomon

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
By virtue of their 41-17 dismantling of the Florida Gators on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes moved up seven spots to No. 12 in the recent Associated Press poll.

The question is whether Miami is being ranked fairly, It would be my position they are ranked too low. This is probably because Miami is not given the proper respect it deserves for going into The Swamp and beating the Crocodiles in their home stadium.

It wasn't just a win. It was a convincing win at an SEC environment. Miami was always in control of the game from the first series. They never looked back. Cam Ward had a Maxwell Award Player of the Week type-game and brought Miami back from the depths of ACC purgatory,

Teams that are at the top of the list like Georgia, Alabama and Texas all belong in the top three spots. Utah at No. 11 and Missouri at No. 9 are questionable. They both beat up on small FSC schools and climbed up the ladder. This is unjust.

Miami belongs in the Top 10. They should be at least No. 8 or No. 9, While other schools like Utah and Missouri get cupcakes for their first game, Miami takes on an SEC opponent on the road.

Utah took on Southern Utah while Missouri blanked Murray State 51-0. These are real tough games.

Ward showed America the University of Miami is a top team in the country. Their line play was borderline professional. They were missing two starters for most of the game, such as Rueben Bain Jr. and Damari Brown.

Tyler Baron came in to spell Bain and had a marvellous performance. He had a quarterback sack and several pressures. This shows the depth Miami has as a football team. It should count for something.

The problem for Miami is they have Floirida A&M and Ball State over the next two weeks. Unless teams in front of them lose, they will hardly have a chance at moving up. While it is realized the polls mean nothing until the end of the season, a little recognition and respect would be nice for the Hurricanes once in a while.

