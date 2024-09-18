Lucky No. 13 As Cam Ward Nears 15,000 Passing Yards
No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) have flips its program around thanks to its star quarterback and Heisman hopeful Cam Ward.
Ward has been spectacular through his first three games of the season, so much so that he has really only played two full games — he hasn't played most of the second half in the previous two games. Game after game, he shows that he is more than the city of Coral Gables could have asked for while also being the "alpha leader" inside the locker room.
Ward is the first Miami quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in each of his first three games as a Hurricane and is also up to 1,035 so far this season. The only FBS quarterback with more yards this season has been Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, with 1,172.
He's been so good, that in the next game against South Florida, he could cross the 15,000 mark for passing yards and he likely won't know until it is mentioned to him after the game. Currently, Ward only sits 89 yards away from passing the historic milestone.
For context, The NCAA says only 12 players at any level — FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, or any combination — have passed for 15,000 yards in a career.
Ward will be No. 13 and join the likes of current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Bo Nix, Sam Hartman, Timmy Chang, and the all-time passing leader Case Keenum.