Mario Cristobal Previews Florida A&M
Week one is officially over and now the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes prepare for Florida A&M in their home opener.
The beauty of this Hurricane team is that even with the level of the opponent, they will still treat the team the same no matter who they are because at the end of the day, football is football and anything can happen. Mario Cristobal knows this and has preached this over and over again to his team.
When asked a question about other players seeing the field during his press conference on Monday, Cristobal got a bit agitated with the disrespect that seemed to be passed off against FAMU.
"We try to get everyone meaningful snaps. We like it so that if you play it's earned. I think sometimes people think about playing someone else. We will play our first team guys and win this football game. Any thought other than that I think is a complete disrespect to football and our opponents," Cristobal said.
FAMU might be an FCS school but they were the National HBCU Champions a year ago finishing their season undefeated. Going into this game against Miami, they currently sit 2-0.
'They know that they're playing against a team that's coming off an awesome season. They had 13 straight wins, more than a handful of players that have been invited to the senior bowls," Cristobal said. "Defensively they were top 10 in every single category just about. [James Colzie III] is a first-class coach, he's a first-class human being and he's going to have his team prepared to play and so are we."