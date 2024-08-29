Mario Cristobal Said His Hurricanes Are Ready To Take A Bite Out Of The Gators
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal came in to his Monday press conference ready and roaring to go. He said the team is motivated and the coaches are prepared.
Now they just have to play the game.
"Games like this are won in the offseason," Cristobal said. "It's what we do this week in practice. It's what we did over the summer. That is what will win the game for us"
Cristobal said work ethic when the players are away from the building also helps get them focused on doing every little detail correctly.
"You play the game before you play the game," Cristobal said. "Motivation in football should always take care of itself."
On thing that Miami can control to a large extent is the crowd noise. While Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be rocking, starting fast Miami can take away the crowd.
"It's a loud place, they do a great job, getting ready for a game," Cristobal said. "The noise level itself you have to simulate in practice, but it can't be counted on. That's why we have other methods of communications, the wrist bands, the signals."
Cristobal knows the country expects a lot from his Hurricanes. He knows the only thing he can control is going 1-0 every week. The polls mean nothing to him until the end of the season.
"That's for people to decide at the end of the year," Cristobal said. "Preseason this and that, football is not won on paper. We have tremendous and hard working athletes that want to get better, impact the game and strive to be the very best in the country."
Cristobal said he is very impressed with Florida quarterback Graham Mertz.
"Their quarterback leads the nation in accuracy when under pressure," Cristobal said. "He's on point, very smart player. Great awareness in the pocket, he's a winner."
However, Cristobal likes his quarterback too.
"Cam Ward has gotten better and better. He plays at an extremely high level. There are no restrictions on the game plan for him," Cristobal said. "He is so focused and concerned on the team doing well. He's an alpha, a leader. He will have a massive effect on us."
Cristobal also said the team is the healthiest it has been in a while. He expects everyone to play in the game who is supposed to play.
"We all feel good about our health," Cristobal said. "I can honestly say we feel good about our health."
The one thing that Cristobal said is like kryptonite to any program is anxiety. You should be able to rest well at night because you know you did everything right that day.
"There has to be trust and confidence and you must eliminate anxiety," Cristobal said. " Anxiety is the greatest killer."