Some Sold Their Cam Ward Heisman Stock, But He Proved That Selling His Stock To Early Cost
13:07 was left on the clock in the third quarter when Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward threw a terrible pick-six when all hope seemed lost for No. 8 Miami and its dream of staying undefeated.
The score was 28-10. Another stop from the California Golden Bears defense and then the biggest deficit the team had seen this season starred the Hurricanes in their face. 25 points down and all hope seemed to be out the window. It was already late for Hurricanes fans on the East Coast with a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff time, and it wouldn't have been a surprise the number of TVs flipped off in disappointment.
Ward tends to put on the Superman cape when he doesn't need to, however, when the lights are brightest, the star quarterback shows why he is the best in the country.
He finished the game 35-53, 66-percent completion percentage, 437 yards, three total touchdowns, and one bad interception delivering strike after strike to chip away at the lead. Ward orchestrated a 25 -point comeback, the biggest since the 2003 season for the Hurricanes.
Getting the game close was the easy part for Ward. He was built for moments like this but it was put-up or shut-up time with a simple two-minute drill with the world watching and waiting for him to make another mistake.
The game-winning drive started after a critical targeting no-call from linebacker Wesley Bissainthe that gave Ward and the offense a chance at a Heisman moment.
On The opening play of the drive, Ward found his favorite target, the best slot receiver in the country, Mr. Reliable Xavier Restrepo for a 77-yard connection.
Time ticked away as Ward continued to find players open. Undispliced football had cost the Canes eariler and on this drive with rising star wide reiver Isiah Horton recivering an unsprotsmanlike penalty that cost the team 15-yards.
Then Ward found running back Damien Martinez for a 23-yard completion for one of the biggest first downs of the night. Then he connected with his favorite tight-end and one of the best in the country Elijah Arroyo for the touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the game.
Play after play, Ward continued to make plays that would lead this team to victory. When his Heisman stocks were at an all-time low, he never folded. Ward never folds. If there is a chance to win, he will try everything in his willpower to get that win. That is exactly what he did for this team as he continues to add Heisman moments to his catalog.