Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, March 6

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have a chance to make history on Friday night. With a win against Ohio, the RedHawks would put a cap on a perfect 31-0 regular season. They would be the first team since the 2020-21 Gonzaga Bulldogs and just the fifth team since 1992 to complete an undefeated regular season.

Standing in their way is the Ohio Bobcats. The RedHawks blew past them just a few short weeks ago, beating them by a score of 90-74 back on February 13.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this MAC showdown on Friday night.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Miami (Ohio) -5.5 (-110)

Ohio +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami (Ohio) -285

Ohio +230

Total

OVER 158.5 (-110)

UNDER 158.5 (-110)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Convocation Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) Record: 30-0 (17-0 in MAC)

Ohio Record: 15-15 (9-8 in MAC)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Miami (Ohio) is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 8-1 Miami (Ohio)'s last nine games

Ohio is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Ohio's last six games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio Key Player to Watch

Peter Suder, G - Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Peter Suder leads Miami in both points per game (14.8) and steals per game (1.4). He had a huge performance against Ohio in the first game between these two teams, putting up 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists. If he has another performance like that on Friday night, Miami will complete its undefeated regular season.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick

If Miami was going to lose its undefeated season, it was going to come in its most recent game against Toledo. The RedHawks have a lot of things going in their favor in this regular season finale. Miami ranks fifth in effective field goal percentage and 83rd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Ohio ranks 184th in eFG% and 251st in defensive efficiency.

Things get worse for the Bobcats when you look at their perimeter defense. Ohio allows teams to shoot 37% from beyond the arc, which ranks 334th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. Now, they take on a Redhawks team that ranks in the top 80 in three-point shot rate. The last time these two teams met, Miami shot 50% from beyond the arc.

I see a similar outcome taking place tonight.

Pick: Miami (Ohio) -5.5 (-110)

