Stop The Count, Cam Ward Is The Heisman Front Runner And It's Not Even Close
There is a difference between a star and a superstar. No. 8 Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has entered that Superstar status as he continues to be the best quarterback in the country.
Four games for the quarterback and he has thrown for over 300 yards in each game. It's not just YAC yards from receivers and screen passes. Ward is operating at a pro level for the Hurricanes as he controls the entire game with his play.
Against The Bulls, he three for over 400 yards, his season high, and had three touchdowns. The one interception on the stat sheet was more of a fumble from Jacolby George who bumbled the ball around before it got taken away from him.
Ward had a mission when he decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to the collegiate ranks. He wanted to prove to NFL teams that he could win while also being dominant against some of the best teams in the country. So far he has done that and no other players are playing at his level.
Ward has led the best offense in the country and is at another level. Yes, Travis Hunter is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. He will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is playing elite ball on both sides, but the issue is that anything Colorado does will be hyped out of proportion because of name value.
What Ward is doing in the state of Florida and for one of the most historic football programs in the country has to be taken notice of. Miami is back and the college football world should be worried. When the Canes are rolling, the only ones stopping them are themselves.