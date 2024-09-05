The Fruits Of Mario's Labor: Extra Point
Mario Cristobal has worked hard for his three years as head coach to restore the feeling of the "U" back into the Miami Hurricanes and this past weekend, his plan finally saw the light.
The goal in this new era of college football has been to build the perfect program with the number of transfer players and the number of high-quality recruits. Cristobal has done that and has built the perfect melting pot of talent for the now and future of the Miami Hurricanes.
In his homecoming, the coach wanted to bring life back into the city that had been deprived of quality football for nearly two decades, and winning against the Gators allowed some of that joy to return.
It also helped that Florida is now collapsing within and the addition of Florida State started terribly.
Right now, Cristobal's hot seat question has flown out the window and all the attention is on the College Football Playoff and competing for an ACC title and a possible national championship.
All the goals for Cristobal have come true in year three, now the end goal is to finish strong and continue. Coming out of the Saban coaching tree, Cristobal wants his name to be up there with the likes of Kirby Smart and rebuilding the dynasty that was the Miami Hurricanes. The time looks like now, but there is still a lot of season to be played out.