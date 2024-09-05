All Hurricanes

The Fruits Of Mario's Labor: Extra Point

Year three is here in the Cristobal era, and everything he has planned has worked out in his favor.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges (7) after Hurricanes defeated the Gators during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges (7) after Hurricanes defeated the Gators during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Mario Cristobal has worked hard for his three years as head coach to restore the feeling of the "U" back into the Miami Hurricanes and this past weekend, his plan finally saw the light.

The goal in this new era of college football has been to build the perfect program with the number of transfer players and the number of high-quality recruits. Cristobal has done that and has built the perfect melting pot of talent for the now and future of the Miami Hurricanes.

In his homecoming, the coach wanted to bring life back into the city that had been deprived of quality football for nearly two decades, and winning against the Gators allowed some of that joy to return.

It also helped that Florida is now collapsing within and the addition of Florida State started terribly.

Right now, Cristobal's hot seat question has flown out the window and all the attention is on the College Football Playoff and competing for an ACC title and a possible national championship.

All the goals for Cristobal have come true in year three, now the end goal is to finish strong and continue. Coming out of the Saban coaching tree, Cristobal wants his name to be up there with the likes of Kirby Smart and rebuilding the dynasty that was the Miami Hurricanes. The time looks like now, but there is still a lot of season to be played out.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football