The Miami Hurricanes "Aren't Even Close" To Playing Its Best Football
No. 10 Miami has been one of the many exciting stories in college football that not many people are talking about.
That could be because they are under the radar on many people's SEC-focused minds, but the Canes are developing into one of the scariest teams in the country. The thing is, they believe that they haven't scratched the surface of what they can become.
"We're not even close to playing our best football," quarterback Cam Ward said. "If you go back and really watch the tape, from the first game I would say there was a minimum of ten bad plays just from a quarterback and receiver standpoint. And from this last game, the biggest takeaways were the fourth downs, and that was us just not doing little things."
With how critical Ward is of himself and the team, people wouldn't think he was a Heisman favorite and one of the best teams in the country. It's that winning mindset and culture he brought and the team has been developing once head coach Mario Cristobal took over the program. He is running a true football program.
Ward knows that the mindset has to be the same week to week. He has noticed some differences that have helped the team improve, but those little things that need to be cleaned up will get this team back to playing at a national championship level.
"The biggest difference that I've seen from us as a whole, not only the communication being at a high level since fall camp till now, especially with the transfers we got in the summer. I would also say the discipline that we are playing with. We have gotten way better with penalties since fall camp until now. We had some last games that we are going to clean up. The overall discipline of the team is where it needs to be but we still got to get better at that," Ward said.