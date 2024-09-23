Week 5 ACC Power Rankings: Miami Holds Strong While The Panthers Continue To Prowl
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Clemson Tigers
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- California Golden Bears
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Louisville Cardinals
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Florida State Seminoles
- Duke Blue Devils
- SMU Mustangs
- Stanford Cardinal
- Syracuse Orange
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Another impressive week from the ACC as they continue to either improve or have some of the most embarrassing moments in program history happen to them. It's only up and down for the ACC as the top is power-hungry and the bottom is truly the bottom.
1. No. 7 Miami (4-0)
Miami is an unstoppable train at this point and time. Another 50 bomb against a phyical USF team. Cam Ward, no matter how the national media will try to sway it should be the heisman front runner. This team is built to go to the national championship game not just the ACC championship.
2. No. 17 Clemson (2-1)
It was a terrible game to start the season for the Tigers but, they have gotten themselves on a role. Clemson have been on fire recently and conpletely dominating and controlling NC State will go a long way in ACC play once the season gets towards the tail end. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has started to find his way and he looks to be one of the best QBs in the ACC.
3. No. 15 Louisville (3-0)
It was a bit of a dog fight against Georiga Tech for Louisvlle but they battled through and took the vicory at home. Tyler Shough looks like a guy slinging the ball all over the feild and with that Texas Teh transfer doing that, this team is more and more dangerous. The Miami game will be even more interesting now with them flowing.
4. Boston College (3-1)
A great bounce back win in a down pour against Michigan State. Thomas Castolonos and Bill O'Brien look to be a great QB/coach combination and Castolimos seems to be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. This defense has also been impresive so far into the season.
5. Pitt (4-0)
73 points. Who knew the Panthers had that many points in them but with Eli Holstein, they have a lot of potential for this year and the future. Holstein has been amazing to start his first season under center. He continues to rise in the rankings and he leads a very dangerous Pitt team that could cause some meaham in a few weeks.
6. Duke (4-0)
Still undefeated but there are still question marks around Danny Diaz. Malikk Murphy has played well but there are still some kinks to work out with the quarterback. The defense is impressive as it should be with a Diaz lead squad but with competition coming into the fold, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts.
7. SMU (3-1)
After a few weeks of struggles, the Mustangs drop 66 on TCU in an impressive victory against the Big 12 team. This was a game that the team needed to get the feel of who they wanted to be going into ACC play. This will be a big test for the new ACC addition and the defense and offense have to complement each other properly
8. NC State (2-2)
The Wolfpack ran into a buzz saw in Clemson. They could have played a better game as well. It was sloppy on both sides but the issue was trying to stop the Tigers and them not having an answer for anything. They will have to bounce back in the next few weeks to get back to that ACC title contention.
9. Stanford (2-1)
A surprise victory against the red-hot Syracuse. sophomore Elic Ayomanor is turning into a superstar right in front of everyone's eyes. He has been in and out of the lineup but when he plays he is electric. That is what led this team to victory as well as getting key stops and forcing turnovers on Kyle McCord.
10. Syracuse (3-1)
A sloppy game for the offense. McCord did throw for over 300 yards but the two interceptions led the the downfall of this team. The lack of a rushing attack was also an issue. Only 26 yards on the ground won't win any game in college football let alone the ACC.
12. Virgina (3-1)
Virgina continues to play well, but it is Vrigina so it is hard to place them any higher than where they are now. 400 rushing yards is still impressive and if they can bring that into ACC play then they could move up in the rankings.
123. North Carolina (3-1)
JMU came in, took some money, and left with a victory in one of the most embarrassing games for the Tar Heels in program history. JMU has a great program and has been building itself up over the past few seasons but this was an all-time low for UNC. Allowing 70 points at home against this team calls for them to look internally to figure out the issue.
14. Virginia Tech (2-2)
One week it is good, another week leaves people scratching their heads. That safety from Kyron Drones was Dan Orlovsky's level of bad and losing to Rutgers is not what this team that was picked to be a dark horse winner for the ACC needs to do. Now they will have to clean up their act and face Miami on Friday.
15. Cal (3-1)
It was a fun three weeks for Cal and especially its Twitter movement but losing to FSU does not sit well especially with Miami coming in the next few weeks. They have Jaydn Ott back but he wasn't as effective as most would hope. He will continue to knock off some rust as they prepare for Miami in a few weeks.
16. Florida State (1-3)
Yes, it was a win but still, FSU is one of the worst teams in the ACC. Cal beat themselves compared to FSU beating them. If they turn their season around with this win everything will have to be reevaluated because any time that has played FSU has caused the middle of the power rankings to be one of the most confusing placements ever.
17. Wake Forest (1-2)
A bye week for the Deamon. Deacons still doesn't wash away the issues of the Ole Miss debacle. This team has to look in the mirror and figure out what is going on within the locker room and the program as a whole.