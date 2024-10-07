Xavier Restrepo Is On Pace To Be The Greatest Wide Receiver In Hurricanes History
Santana Moss, Reggie Wayne, and Michael Irvin are the only receivers that sit in front of senior Xavier Restrepo as he inches closer to becoming the greatest receiver in Miami Hurricanes history.
Restrepo is currently sitting at No. 4 all-time in receiving yards after an explosive game at California where he went for 163 yards on seven receptions highlighted by a 77-yard pickup on the final drive of the game to get the Hurricanes in scoring position.
Moss (2547 yards), Wayne (2510 yards), and Irvin (2423 yards) currently lead the history books for most yards in a career while Restrepo sits in fourth with 2302. He is already on pace to have a 1000-yard season and this is all working out of the slot position.
He broke the single-season receptions record last season and now has the chance to break the record this season. He currently sits with 163 while the record is held by Mike Harley when he played from 2017-2021 with 182 receptions.
The only stat that Restrepo might not break is the all-time receiving touchdowns currently held by Irvin at 26. Restrepo sits at 15 and ninth overall.
Something to note is that Irvin has been on the sideline this season showing that extra competitive edge and is playing a mentor role to Restrepo this season, aiding him and boosting his confidence every week.
With Heisman hopeful Cam Ward slinging him the ball, He could go for everything the record books have to offer.
Not only will he go down as one of the greatest receivers no matter where he finishes this season, he will one of the greatest Hurricanes to ever step on the field. Restrepo has been a great player, leader, and person as he strives for greatness in his play.