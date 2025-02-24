All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Tight End Elijah Arroyo Not Working out at the NFL Combine

The Miami Hurricanes star tight end Elijah Arroyo will not be working out at the NFL Combine due to an injury he picked up at the Senior Bowl.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on from the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on from the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Disappointing new reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport about the NFL Combine.

"Miami TE Elijah Arroyo, a potential first-round pick is not working out at the Combine due to a knee injury from the Senior Bowl, I’m told, Rapoport said. "He will be ready for his Pro Day, though, on March 24th."

Arroyo has been rising up boards as a potential first-round pick in a stacked tight-end class. The Combine would have solidified that because of his freakish athleticism.

He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns in his first fully healthy season. This could cause concern about how healthy the player can be. Arroyo has had injury problems before this season. He missed most of his first two seasons as a Hurricanes with knee injuries.

He will still be ready for his Pro Day as many will be waiting to see what the upside of the talented Arroyo can do. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete has untapped potential but a promising project for any team that takes a chance on him. He possesses the size, speed, and football IQ to be a matchup problem, but he will need to improve as an in-line blocker and add functional strength to round out as a fully functioning tight end.

More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football