REPORT: Miami Tight End Elijah Arroyo Not Working out at the NFL Combine
Disappointing new reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport about the NFL Combine.
"Miami TE Elijah Arroyo, a potential first-round pick is not working out at the Combine due to a knee injury from the Senior Bowl, I’m told, Rapoport said. "He will be ready for his Pro Day, though, on March 24th."
Arroyo has been rising up boards as a potential first-round pick in a stacked tight-end class. The Combine would have solidified that because of his freakish athleticism.
He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns in his first fully healthy season. This could cause concern about how healthy the player can be. Arroyo has had injury problems before this season. He missed most of his first two seasons as a Hurricanes with knee injuries.
He will still be ready for his Pro Day as many will be waiting to see what the upside of the talented Arroyo can do. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete has untapped potential but a promising project for any team that takes a chance on him. He possesses the size, speed, and football IQ to be a matchup problem, but he will need to improve as an in-line blocker and add functional strength to round out as a fully functioning tight end.
