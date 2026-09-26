Resiliency Builds Within No. 6 Miami Ahead of Central Michigan

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The real test of a championship level team is how they battle with whatever is thrown its way.

No. 6 Miami is dealing with countless injuries, and for the first time all season, they had their backs against the wall against a momentum-driven Wake Forest.

In the past, those "Freaky Friday" games were ones Miami always lost. This time was a step in the right direction for Miami to grow as a program and as a team.

"I think this team's grown a lot," Head coach Mario Cristobal said. "I think those moments are really important. I don't know if you look back a few years that this team would have found its way to continue to keep the separation, keep it a two-score game, which is important. I saw certain guys get tested and rise to the occasion, do a really good job.

"I saw a team that there was never ever a lack of fight, but a lack of detail, and that extra strain does put a play over the top, or it doesn't. So I'm not sure if I answered your question. I guess I'm kind of going through in my mind different scenarios that come with that, but I do see a team that wants to win, a team that cares about each other, a team that understands that the one team that can beat us is us if we don't play and achieve a certain level, if we don't hold things at a standard that we know we're capable of.

"Okay, and again, that's something that we all take together, and it's the best way to do it. It's the only way to do it. I think we've heard four years up in a row. I'm always going to say, 'You got to play it better. You got to coach better to get a better result."

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) rolls out to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is going through this early phase of struggles, and keeping their foot on the gas is what they are learning about themselves so far. It also helps them rebuild themselves as a resilient team that can play no matter the circumstances.

Most championship-level teams go through these struggles. Miami did it last season when they lost to SMU and Louisville. Early this season, those struggles have been injuries and staying healthy.

Miami will have a chance to do that against Central Michigan, but the following week against Clemson is the real test of what Miami can and will be.

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