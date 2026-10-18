Stock Up, Stock Down: Miami’s Key Performers in the Week 7 Win Over FSU

Miami hosted the Florida State Seminoles in their Week 7 matchup that saw the Hurricanes make it three-in-a-row against their rival, winning 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller.

The Hurricanes did no favors for themselves to start the game, as we saw an ejection early in the first quarter and an abundance of undisciplined penalties from the team. It provided the confidence the Seminoles needed, and in this rivalry, that is all you need despite how both teams were trending entering Saturday.

We saw several players step up when Miami needed it most, etching their names into this great rivalry with some of the best performances we have seen in its history.

Here is the stock report after the Week 7 win for the Hurricanes.

Stock up

Malachi Toney

With the great history these two teams have with each other and the amount of historical performances we’ve seen, fans were treated to another performance that will be remembered in this rivalry.

Malachi Toney was sensational against Florida State on Saturday night.

Malachi Toney added to his Heisman campaign last night against the Seminoles:



💯 11 Catches on 11 Targets

🔥 154 Receiving Yards

⭐️ 2 TDs

💨 31 Rushing Yards

✅ 2-Point Conversion Pass Completion pic.twitter.com/qdZByHEhOU — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 18, 2026

The offense had its struggles throughout the game, but whenever they needed a play, the Heisman hopeful was there to save the day.

He finished the game with 11 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 31 rushing yards and made some incredible plays, including the go-ahead touchdown in double overtime.

It’s hard to continue to put Toney in the stock-up section every time because his stock is already super high.

But just when you thought you had seen the best of him, he somehow reaches another level of greatness.

Javian Mallory

The true freshman running back was one of the stars of the night against FSU.

The ground game found success on Saturday night, and a big reason why was because of what Javian Mallory did.

He had 108 rushing yards on 13 attempts, averaging over eight yards per carry. His two touchdowns on Saturday night were to tie the game on each occasion.

His contact balance and burst for his size were on display all night and showed why he can be the next great running back out of Miami.

TRENDING: Miami #Hurricanes freshman RB Javian Mallory has gone viral on social media for looking exactly like legendary #NFL running back Frank Gore.



The resemblance between Mallory and Gore is absolutely uncanny.



THEY LOOK LIKE TWINS.



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/mmjvJD1832 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 18, 2026

If you haven’t yet, buy stock in this young man.

Bryce Fitzgerald

Since arriving on campus, Bryce Fitzgerald has been living up to the expectations that were set on him.

Bryce Fitzgerald has two of the most ICONIC plays of the past 20 years for the Canes.



Incredible player, a big time playmaker.



THE CLOSER🙌 pic.twitter.com/IO1IeSNJWu — Rollo (@SportsRollo) October 18, 2026

He showcased his toughness as he left the game in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury. He later came back in the game in the second quarter, and once again got knicked up. Fitzgerald went on to play the rest of the game and eventually made one of the most memorable plays in the Miami-Florida State rivalry.

He was targeted twice, allowed zero receptions, and sealed the win for Miami with his interception in double overtime.

Pro Football Focus graded him the highest on the defense (90.0) for his performance.

Ethan O’Connor

Whenever Corey Hetherman needs a player to step up in the secondary, Ethan O’Connor always answers the call.

A secondary that has been tested with injuries (including last year), O’Connor has always provided stability at the cornerback position.

His fourth-quarter forced fumble will be a play to remember in this rivalry's history.

Ethan O'Connor PEANUT PUNCH AND FORCES THE FUMBLE!! pic.twitter.com/f0SdElgAKP — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 18, 2026

According to PFF, he wasn’t even targeted once in the game as the Seminoles shied away from him throughout the night.

O’Connor has been the most consistent player in the secondary this season and has been reliable for the Hurricanes for a couple of years.

JJ Dunnigan

The true freshman safety was asked to step up and play a pivotal role, and he did just that.

JJ Dunnigan has been getting a lot of meaningful snaps this season, but he made one of the best heads-up plays of the night in the fourth quarter.

On the forced fumble caused by O’Connor, Dunnigan was chasing down the ball and tackled an FSU player who was about to recover the ball. He didn’t let him get to it, allowing Miami to recover it in a much-needed turnover for the Hurricanes.

200 IQ play by JJ Dunnigan here tackling the closest FSU guy that had a chance at it. https://t.co/BQ2kFBhs5O — Art M. (@canefilms) October 18, 2026

Dunnigan recorded four tackles and two defensive stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense).

Stock down

Zechariah Poyser

With an already tested secondary due to injuries, Zechariah Poyser did not help Miami’s case and was ejected early in the first quarter.

Poyser called for personal foul and targeting pic.twitter.com/qe55AWFTta — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 17, 2026

On a quarterback scramble from Ashton Daniels, Poyser hits him late in the head and neck area, leading the officials to call a targeting penalty.

It was just one of several undisciplined plays from Miami’s defense tonight.

Discipline

Miami has struggled with being disciplined and not shooting themselves in the foot.

Those issues came up in a big way against the Seminoles.

In the first half, the Hurricanes had six penalties for 68 yards. Two of those penalties were on the same play, where it moved up Florida State 30 yards after a punt. They would tie up the game after that, making it 14-14 at the half.

Those types of self-inflicted wounds almost cost them the game, allowing Florida State to linger in this game.

If Miami wants to accomplish their goals, they need to clean up the penalties and become more disciplined.

Coaching Staff

This one may surprise people, but the game after a bye week almost resulted in another loss for Miami.

Mario Cristobal’s record at Miami after bye weeks was 3-3 entering the Florida State game. At home, he has a 1-3 record after the bye week, with the other two wins coming on the road.

Fortunately enough, Cristobal got the team to rally late and push that record to above .500 for games after the bye week.

Fans have voiced their concerns about how the team looks after the bye, and it definitely showed in the first three quarters.

Hetherman’s unit didn’t have a great game, Shannon Dawson’s offense looked out of sorts for long stretches of the game, and the discipline was not there from the team as a whole.

The coaches will always point the fingers at themselves first, but they do have tape to review and great teaching points to show the team to get right for next week.

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