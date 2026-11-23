The Miami Hurricanes have two games remaining as they chase after an ACC Championship and National Championship before more chaos starts to come in college football.

However, one of the biggest questions coming out of this long season is who is healthy and who is not. The Hurricanes have been trying to find answers on all sides of the ball, starting with their star receiver, Malachi Toney.

Getting hurt before facing Notre Dame helped the Canes offense grow into a complete unit, while understanding how important he is to the team's success. Moreover, he is now "close" to being ready for football. The question now is whether he should play.

Mario Cristobal gave a Toney update Monday morning on The Joe Rose Radio Show.

"You know what, leaving it as quote unquote close is probably the best way to refer to it, right? Because you want to make sure you just follow protocol and do it the right way, right? So you never go backwards again," Cristobal said.

"He's looking great. I mean, you saw him run, you know, and with all the cutting and running route. So I mean, he's doing really, really well. We'll see. I'll give you a better update by Wednesday. You know, there's a lot planned for him and some of the other guys for the next two days.

"A couple of guys that return to practice and hopefully be able to play by this week or maybe next, but it feels like we're getting healthy at certain positions at the right time while a couple other guys get banged up. But hey, so uh, as the world turns in football..

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Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (9) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of those players have been sidelined for a few months or, more recently, this past game. Linebacker Chase Smith did not play against Virginia Tech as well as Zechariah Poyser, who was held out at the last second. Star Tight End Elija Lofton was hurt in the first half, but Cristobal says all three should be good to go against Boston College at the latest, the ACC Championship Game.

However, the biggest hasn't been said yet. Offensive lineman Max Buchanan, based on the timeline given, is expected to return to practice this week, giving a boost to an offensive line that needs more depth.

Moreover, the longer the Hurricanes play, the better chance they get for more secondary depth that can push them over the top in the College Football Playoff.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on the field before the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Miami doesn't stumble, it is a lock to be in the CFP along with Wake Forest before they reach the Championship game as 11-1 teams. Health is the biggest thing holding UM back, but some help is on the way to make their chances even better.

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