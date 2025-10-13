'This is as Good a Team as We Have Played Against': No. 2 Miami Prepares For Louisville
Despite a 5-0 record and being the No. 2 team in the country, the Miami Hurricanes have one glaring issue that needs to be fixed.
The Hurricanes can go from dominating a team to putting themselves behind schedule with pre-snap penailties.
They are averaging 7.6 penalties a game, tied for most in the ACC, and 113th nationally. This team has been uncharacteristically undisciplined, and it starts with both lines of scrimmage.
Head coach Mario Cristobal has spent the past week fixing these issues with the penalties as they prepare for a Friday night game against the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC).
"With pre-snap penalties, we have hurt ourselves and put ourselves behind schedule—especially in the last game that we played," Cristobal said during an appearance on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM on Monday morning. "Also, finishing games the way we can finish them. Also, technique and fundamentals as it relates to the simplicity of getting your feet in the ground, getting your hands inside, playing with a flat back, rolling out of your hips, and knocking people back.
"Understanding angles and leverage. We really wanted to do a better job of mastering our system, too, so that people understand the importance of just doing your job as opposed to just going out and making a play. When you think like that, you get out of your gap and doing your job."
The Hurricanes aim to play the cleanest game of the season as the season pushes on. It is easy to buy into the Hurricanes this season thanks to the improvement on defense, but Cristobal also knows that the 'ear pollution' can also get in the way of the team's goals.
"Those are the same people that raked us over the coals and ran us over with a truck over the past couple of years, so we [don't care] what they think," Cristobal said. "We have to get better. That is nothing but ear pollution. We have to understand and realize that we play some really good teams—especially this week."
The Cardinals gave the Hurricanes a run for their money last season on the road. It was a high-scoring affair; eventually, the Canes overcame, thanks to a wonderful Cam Ward 300-yard, four-touchdown performance. Last season, the defense struggled to stop anything, but now, the Canes have a defense that can compete with anyone in the country.
They have an offense that can do that as well. However, while riddled with injury, this Cardinals team is still dangerous as Cristobal prepares for everything.
This is as good a team as we have played against," Cristobal said. "We have to work our butts off in preparation and go out and play our best football. "We feel like they have the most proven, explosive playmakers of any team we have played, and you combine that with arguably one of the best play-callers in all of college football."
