'This is What I Came Here For': Carson Beck Prepares to Lead Miami Deep in the CFP

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One year ago, life changed for Caron Beck.

He went down with a UCL injury in the SEC Championship game, missing out on the College Football Playoff and breaking his heart.

Since then, he has played great football for the Miami Hurricanes, gotten healthy, and will play in his first College Football Playoff game. It was the reason that he came to Coral Gables: to make the playoffs and make a deep run, showcasing what the "U" can be.

"I mean, this is what I came here for," Beck said. "Obviously, back a year ago, I was waiting to, you know, get surgery on my right arm, which is it's crazy how much can happen in a year. And here we are, right?

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) goes down after a hit on this trowing shoulder during the first half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's been one hell of a year, and there's been a lot of adversity that we've had to face as a team, that I've had to face individually, you know, in that moment to see you come up on the TV, I obviously was extremely excited, and ready for the opportunity, right? This team is excited to compete. We're excited to go out there and show the product and the brand of what the U is, right, what the U is, and what it stands for, and the culture of who we are."

Texas A&M poses as one of the best defenses the Canes have seen all season, and Beck knows that he has to lead the right way to get the win on the road.

So, again, we've been preparing our butt off, and we're ready to go compete, and honestly, just based on the way that everything was trending right, and obviously, we started lower, just based on kind of when they started the rankings and whatnot, but we knew what had to be done," Beck said.

"We knew what we were capable of to put ourselves in a position for the people that were making the decision to see, hey, like, these guys are are ready and can compete with anybody, kind of like I said, after the pit game, and I truly believe that. And, you know, obviously they made the decision to put us in and here we are preparing and I have been preparing these past two weeks to go, Face Texas A&M on the road."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: