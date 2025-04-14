All Hurricanes

Three Major Takeaways After Miami's Spring Game

The Miami Hurricanes have wrapped up its spring portal and now have turned their attention to summer ball, but the Canes showed some signs that this could be a really good season for the historic program.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricane quarterback Emory Williams (17) preparing for a goal line push against the Hurricanes defense during the spring game.
Miami Hurricane quarterback Emory Williams (17) preparing for a goal line push against the Hurricanes defense during the spring game. / Justice Sandle/Miami Hurricanes On S
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have wrapped up its spring and have turned its attention to summer ball. During the Hurricanes' Spring game, the Canes showed some signs that this could be a really good season for the historic program.

Malachi Toney Is Next

Toney is a lighting rod that settled some of the noise for the Miami Hurricanes' offense. The Hurricanes are replacing most of their offensive production this season, and what Toney had to offer was something special.

As a freshman he has made strides to be wide receiver one and it doesn't look close. The talent is there and don't be shocked to seen him rattle off multiple touchdown over 100 yards games during the season. He is that good and a fun target for Carson Beck to throw too.

Luke Nickel Should be QB 2

Speaking of Beck, he did not throw during the spring game, but he is back in action. Others got a chance to shine and show what they are made of, and another talented freshman in Nickel showed flashes of a great quarterback.

Emory Williams and Judd Anderson played all right for what they brought. From them, it was a bunch of check downs, and the rare occasion they pushed it down the field, it was intercepted or a bad overthrow. Nickel was fearless and showed an ample poise ahead of his freshman season. He should be QB 2.

The Defense Might be Really Good

Anything will be better than last season's nightmare, but the Miami Hurricanes' defensive staff has done a wonderful job retooling and rebuilding for this season. It starts with the energy felt on the sideline. New defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has an intensity that can be felt and it was present for the defense who won the day.

Highlighted by multiple forced fumbles, interceptions, sacks, and a massive goal-line stand, something that hasn't been worked on for both sides, showed the physicality and intensity is there. The secondary is improved, and the linebackers are growing into massive big-play players.

Read More Football From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football