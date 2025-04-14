Three Major Takeaways After Miami's Spring Game
The Miami Hurricanes have wrapped up its spring and have turned its attention to summer ball. During the Hurricanes' Spring game, the Canes showed some signs that this could be a really good season for the historic program.
Malachi Toney Is Next
Toney is a lighting rod that settled some of the noise for the Miami Hurricanes' offense. The Hurricanes are replacing most of their offensive production this season, and what Toney had to offer was something special.
As a freshman he has made strides to be wide receiver one and it doesn't look close. The talent is there and don't be shocked to seen him rattle off multiple touchdown over 100 yards games during the season. He is that good and a fun target for Carson Beck to throw too.
Luke Nickel Should be QB 2
Speaking of Beck, he did not throw during the spring game, but he is back in action. Others got a chance to shine and show what they are made of, and another talented freshman in Nickel showed flashes of a great quarterback.
Emory Williams and Judd Anderson played all right for what they brought. From them, it was a bunch of check downs, and the rare occasion they pushed it down the field, it was intercepted or a bad overthrow. Nickel was fearless and showed an ample poise ahead of his freshman season. He should be QB 2.
The Defense Might be Really Good
Anything will be better than last season's nightmare, but the Miami Hurricanes' defensive staff has done a wonderful job retooling and rebuilding for this season. It starts with the energy felt on the sideline. New defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has an intensity that can be felt and it was present for the defense who won the day.
Highlighted by multiple forced fumbles, interceptions, sacks, and a massive goal-line stand, something that hasn't been worked on for both sides, showed the physicality and intensity is there. The secondary is improved, and the linebackers are growing into massive big-play players.