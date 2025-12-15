Three Miami Hurricanes Tabbed to the AP All-American Teams

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., and wide receiver Malachi Toney were named to the Associated Press All-America Teams, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

Mauigoa earned First Team honors, while Bain and Toney were selected to the Second Team.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A junior from Ili‘ili, American Samoa, Mauigoa anchored an offensive line that helped power one of the ACC’s most productive offensive attacks. Miami finished the season with 2,456 rushing yards, averaging 188.9 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, while scoring 30 rushing touchdowns. Mauigoa and the Hurricanes offensive linemen also limited negative plays, allowing just 203 yards lost on the ground over the course of the year.

The AP recognition marks Mauigoa’s second First Team All-America honor by a major outlet this postseason, as he was also named a First Team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation last week.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the passer against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Bain, a junior defensive lineman from Miami, Fla., earned Second Team honors after another standout season in the Hurricanes’ defensive front. He was previously named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and finished the 2025 campaign with 37 total tackles, including 19 solo stops, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Bain added one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defended while recording at least one tackle in every game.

Bain was also named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation last week.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) returns a punt against the SMU Mustangs during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A native of Liberty City, Fla., Toney finished the year with 84 receptions for 970 yards and seven touchdowns, leading all FBS freshmen in receptions and averaging 80.8 receiving yards per game. Toney’s 970 receiving yards set a new Miami freshman single-season record, surpassing Ahmmon Richards’ previous mark of 934 yards, a milestone he earned in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.

Toney was also named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year after registering nine games with at least 60 receiving yards and four 100-yard performances during the season.

Miami will face Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET in College Station, Texas. The game will air nationally on ABC.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Full CFP First Round Schedule (Dec. 19-20) :

Friday, Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison | 7:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

