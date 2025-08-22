All Hurricanes

Three Miami Hurricanes Ranked in ESPN Top 100 College Football Players ahead of the 2025 Season

The Miami Hurricanes have three of the top 50 players in college football according to ESPN.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are the No. 10 ranked team in the country heading into this season for a good reason. They have some of the best talent in the country and potentially three first round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.

They also have some of the top players heading into the 2025 college football season. ESPN has released their CFB Rank 2025: Ranking the top 100 college football players ahead of the 2025 season and notable Hurricanes are soundly in the top 50 to start the season.

No. 33 Rueben Bain Jr.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bain was limited last year with a leg injury he sustained in the season opener, and he worked tirelessly in the offseason to get back to full strength. Now, he's hoping that pays off with a dominant performance up front with new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman leading the way. Bain has the potential to be one of the most dominant defensive ends in the country this season. --Adelson

No. 29: Carson Beck

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hil
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Beck was rated one of the top quarterbacks in college football headed into last season, but he opted to transfer from Georgia to Miami for one final year after some inconsistency on the field, then a season-ending elbow injury. He says he is 100 percent following surgery, but now it is time to show he is completely healthy -- and that the roller coaster that was 2024 is in the past. --Adelson

No. 24: Francis Mauigoa

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrate with offensive lineman Franc
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrate with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Mauigoa has been a force on Miami's offensive line since the moment he arrived as a true freshman, but this could be his defining season. Miami is poised to have one of the best O-lines in the country with Mauigoa at the forefront, as the Hurricanes hope their ground game can help lead the way for Beck and the offense. --Adelson

The Hurricanes will look to use that talent against No. 6 Notre Dame to start this season off with a bang. The talent is there for the Canes to be one of the best teams in the country and be in the national talks for a national championship and ACC Championship. The path is there for UM as they prepare for one of the best seasons in program history.

