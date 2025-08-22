Three Miami Hurricanes Ranked in ESPN Top 100 College Football Players ahead of the 2025 Season
The Miami Hurricanes are the No. 10 ranked team in the country heading into this season for a good reason. They have some of the best talent in the country and potentially three first round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
They also have some of the top players heading into the 2025 college football season. ESPN has released their CFB Rank 2025: Ranking the top 100 college football players ahead of the 2025 season and notable Hurricanes are soundly in the top 50 to start the season.
No. 33 Rueben Bain Jr.
Bain was limited last year with a leg injury he sustained in the season opener, and he worked tirelessly in the offseason to get back to full strength. Now, he's hoping that pays off with a dominant performance up front with new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman leading the way. Bain has the potential to be one of the most dominant defensive ends in the country this season. --Adelson
No. 29: Carson Beck
Beck was rated one of the top quarterbacks in college football headed into last season, but he opted to transfer from Georgia to Miami for one final year after some inconsistency on the field, then a season-ending elbow injury. He says he is 100 percent following surgery, but now it is time to show he is completely healthy -- and that the roller coaster that was 2024 is in the past. --Adelson
No. 24: Francis Mauigoa
Mauigoa has been a force on Miami's offensive line since the moment he arrived as a true freshman, but this could be his defining season. Miami is poised to have one of the best O-lines in the country with Mauigoa at the forefront, as the Hurricanes hope their ground game can help lead the way for Beck and the offense. --Adelson
The Hurricanes will look to use that talent against No. 6 Notre Dame to start this season off with a bang. The talent is there for the Canes to be one of the best teams in the country and be in the national talks for a national championship and ACC Championship. The path is there for UM as they prepare for one of the best seasons in program history.
