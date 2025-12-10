Three Reasons Why The Miami Hurricanes Can Win the National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes are in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, and they have a case they could win a national championship.

They have one of the hardest roads to go through, starting with Texas A&M on the road, but if they get past the Aggies and win out, they could have a "home" game for the National Championship.

The Hurricanes have the eighth-best odds of winning the national Championship, but how will they do it?

What does it say about the SEC that they get five teams into the playoffs and only one has better than +1700 odds to win the national championship?



For comparison, FanDuel is telling you that James Madison has a better chance of beating Oregon at +1060 than Texas A&M has of… pic.twitter.com/tXZfjYG9VS — eSECpn (@_eSECpn) December 10, 2025

One of the Most Complete Team in the Country

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Of the remaining 12 teams vying for a National Championship, only four can say they are a complete team. Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Miami are the only teams that can dominate on both sides of the ball, with a prolific offense and a defense that grinds teams to a halt.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a top-7 offense and defense in the country, and against Texas A&M, they can utilize both. The real challenge comes after the Aggies if they face off against the Buckeyes.

The Hurricanes' offensive line will be in wars, but they have the chance to win them all with the size and prospects there. The trenches are filled with dominant lines, while the secondary is completely revamped with three of the top 15 highest-rated players in the country.

Offensively, if Miami's quarterback Carson Beck has a clean pocket, who knows the damage that can be done with him and Malachi Toney, CJ Daniels, and Keelan Marion. The two behind them are strong, while the running core can make something happen. The Hurricanes are deep.

Yes, Carson Beck

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That experience has the cash in for the Miami Hurricanes at some point, and no better time than now for Beck to go down in history as one of the greatest winners in college football while also increasing his draft stock. It's why he came to Miami.

The road will be long, and a path to facing his former team, Georgia, is starting to form, but the most important part of all of this is that he doesn't have to be Superman. He can have his Superman moments, but does not need a full game's worth of them.

Beck has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country, and over his past four games, he has completed close to 80 percent of his passes. If he can do that or at least hit 65 percent of his passes and protect the ball, he can be elite for the Hurricanes.

Mario Cristobal has Adapted

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This program is a long way away from the Georgia Tech incident, and so is Cristobal. The growth over the past few seasons has shown that he is improving in the game-to-game standards of a great head coach.

Everyone knew he was an elite recruiter, but after losing the SMU, there was a change with the program and within himself. They started to "cut loose," and the team thrived because of it. This simple form of adapting within the season has pushed the Hurricanes to increase their offensive execution. Now it is firing on all cylinders to keep up with a defense that was already a top-seven group in the country.

Cristobal has also improved his in-game coaching. Calling proper timeouts, using the clock properly, and fully allowing his coordinators to do their jobs. He has improved as a head coach, and it gives Miami the best chance of winning a championship.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: