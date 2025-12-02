Star QB Carson Beck Believes Miami 'Can Compete With Anybody' In the CFP
The campaigning has begun in college football. Only two spots are up for grabs in the College Football Playoff, and the Miami Hurricanes have a great case for one of those spots.
After another dominant victory to close out November, the Hurricanes' propaganda needs everyone's help. Head coach Mario Cristobal has already started his media work to get the Hurricanes out there, and he also comes with some backup.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck knows the levels it takes to win at the highest level. Those National Championships that he has in the man cave will be there for a long time, but he is trying to add one with another historic program.
Beck believes that this team can compete with anyone.
"I believe we can compete with anybody," he added. "We've shown that we can compete with anyone and that we have a really, really talented team. Not just a few talented players here and there, but a really talented team that is really efficient, that plays really well in all three phases of the game.
"We've done a good job of focusing on what we need to focus on to get to this point. It's up in the air and not in our hands at this moment. I think we've done what he had to do, and we can go compete with anybody."
There is an argument that Beck cost the Canes their season. In those two games against Louisville and SMU, he didn't have his best performances, costing the team heavily against the Cardinals with four interceptions and a game-losing one against the Mustangs.
Beck took those losses on his shoulder and he has been playing with chip since.
"That Tuesday practice after SMU, it was the best practice of the year," he said. "To see our team respond like that and bring energy, guys were flying around, guys were making plays, guys were round around the field that weren't in the particular play in practice. From there on out, it kind of was just this energy that, I don't want to say we didn't have, because we had it before, but it was this newfound juice. It just continuously carried each and every Saturday. We finished out really well, playing really good, efficient ball on all three phases."
Beck knows what winning football is and knows that the film will show that Miami has winning football in its veins.
"I think winning football games matters," Carson said. "I think looking good, obviously, matters as well. If you turn on the film, the film stands true. The film shows that we can go out and compete with anyone, not even just compete, but dominate in some scenarios."
