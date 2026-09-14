Three Storylines I'm Watching Most In Miami's Week 3 Matchup Against Wake Forest

No. 5 Miami is one of the best teams to watch in the country currently.

The Hurricanes continue to show what an elite offensive team looks like, while defensively, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman adjusts to work with what his defense has. Miami's injuries are starting to pile up in the secondary.

Miami has shown promise on both sides of the ball, but what are the most interesting things about the No. 5 team in the country heading into week three?

The Heisman Race Heats Up

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half of Ohio State and Texas was showing flashes of Jeremiah Smith becoming the frontrunner for the award. After the Longhorns scored back down 20 in the second half, that race belonged to the Hurricanes' two star players again.

Darian Mensah has only thrown four incompletions and eight touchdowns. He has been elite. This is only in five quarters of play. Miami will continue to use him whenever he is needed while he continues to lead the country in the Heisman race.

However, it is not just him.

Malachi Toney has been elite himself. No drops, 16 receptions, four touchdowns, and 330 yards. The battle between Mensah, Toney, Smith, and the other outlier could be one of the best Heisman races in recent history.

Miami's Secondary Injury Woes

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high fives defensive back Cortez Redding (37) in the second half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami was down four players in the last game against the Florida A&M. Granted, they didn't need them to succeed, but it was always something to keep an eye on.

Miami will be playing one of the youngest secondaries in the country this season, with players playing everywhere. Bryce Fitzgerald played at cornerback against the Rattlers and will likely be used again in that area.

Moreover, with the talent in the secondary, they can overcome simple things with other star players.

What Younger Players Will Get More Playing Time?

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Somourian Wingo (12) scores a touchdown after a catch in the third quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlersat Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young talent is all over the field for the Hurricanes, and some are shining bright. The offensive line is already seeing playing time from Jackson Cantwell, but the running back room is the most interesting part of the group.

Javion Mallory rushed for 142 yards, two touchdowns, and plenty of promise. Defensively, JJ Dunnigan continues to shine, while players like Camdin Portis and Cortez Redding will get more time on the field with those secondary injuries.

Miami's talent will have to shine in these moments, with so many injuries piling up. The youthful team will have to be the reason why.

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