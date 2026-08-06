The Texas Longhorns are trending up, and Arch Manning is at the forefront of it all. All of Kalshi’s Arch Manning and Texas markets are an indication of an incoming monster season with tons of success.

There are currently eight markets on Kalshi in which Arch Manning has a direct impact on, including his Heisman price and Texas’ National Championship market.

Arch Manning markets - Kalshi

Heisman: 12% (2nd)

Class of Heisman winner: Junior 42% (favored)

Conf. of Heisman winner: SEC 49% (favored)

SEC Championship: Texas 21% (2nd)

National Championship: Texas 12% (3rd)

Texas Makes CFP: 67%

No. 1 NFL Draft pick: 34% (favored)

Top-5 NFL Draft pick: 75% (2nd)

Buy the hype?

Before the 2026 college football season, this is arguably the most hype that Arch Manning has received since making his commitment out of high school. In his first full season as a starter, Manning totaled 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 78.0 QBR. He added 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs as well.

Texas ultimately missed the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 regular season record that featured an upset loss to Florida as the No. 9-ranked team at the time.

One month out from the season, this is a completely different Texas team. While they lost key pieces to the transfer portal in DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingston, and Tre Wisner, the Longhorns reloaded with a top-10 transfer class.

Texas added the top wide receiver transfer in Cam Coleman from Auburn, and two top-5 running back transfers in Hollywood Smothers from NC State and Raleek Brown from Arizona State.

In an effort to strengthen the offensive line, Texas also signed the no. 4-ranked offensive tackle in Melvin Sinai from Wake Forest. A big addition to an offensive line that allowed 23 sacks on Manning last season.

Between Manning’s progression and the immediate impact players that Texas brought in to ensure success, his Kalshi prices fairly reflect and point to a big season for the former top player in the nation.

Texas opens the 2026 season in Week 1 against Texas State before hosting Ohio State in Week 2 in a sure top-5 matchup.

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