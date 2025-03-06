All Hurricanes

Todd McShay Highlights Miami's Xavier Restrepo as a 'Necessity' For NFL Teams

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching the all-time leading receiver in Miami Hurricanes history Xavier Restrepo's draft stock is starting to rise again.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes offense was ranked No. 1 for a reason last season. UM's all-time receiving and touchdown leader Xavier Restrepo was a big part of the electric offense last season and his draft stocks continue to rise.

NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay highlighted this on his podcast about the talented receiver. He believes that Restrepo is a necessity for any NFL Team because of a specific skill that he possesses.

Xavier Restrepo from Miami, he's not the biggest cat, almost 5-feet- 9 and a half, but he's 200 lbs," McShay said. "He's thickly built. He doesn't get knocked off and I was talking to one scout and he said 'He's just always open, right? He's just always open.' He's making play after play. None of it is flashy, none of it's vertical, and he's not tracking it deep, but it's like we're in a bind. We get into a team and things get dicey and the bullets start to fly whose going to be the guy that I trust to get open and get me out of trouble? It's Restrepo.

McShay continued.

"It's on tape," McShay said. "And to see it here confirms that here. It's not just ACC competition or whatever you want to call it, he's a chain mover and there is a necessity for that."

Restrepo is considered one of the best receivers in this draft class despite his name not being passed around as one of the elite receivers in this class. He will likely be a second or third-round pick and be used as a key slot receiver for an NFL Team. As of now, he is projected to land as the 61st pick to the Washington Commanders unless his quarterback Cam Ward has any sway to get him to be on a team with him.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

