Unpopular Opinion: Miami Surprises Notre Dame in Week 1, wins 38-24
As the summer rages on, fans across America are anxious for the return of college football. The Miami Hurricanes' fanbase is no different and they will have a marquee matchup immediately when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit Coral Gables on Sunday, August 31. While most expect the Fighting Irish, who reached the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season to win, don't be surprised if Miami pulls it out. For several reasons, a 38-35 win for Miami seems realistic. Let's go over a few of those factors.
While the Hurricanes lost quarterback Cam Ward to the NFL Draft, Carson Beck joined the program via the transfer portal. The former Georgia Bulldog threw for 3941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only six interceptions last season. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are deciding between junior Kenny Minchey, freshman Blake Hebert and sophomores CJ Carr and Anthony Rezac. However, Carr and Minchey are the two primary candidates to start at quarterback. Consistency, command of the offense, and limiting mistakes are the primary factors Notre Dame is using to determine a starter.
Notre Dame hopes one quarterback emerges as the clear-cut starter quickly. Otherwise, it's a sign that neither quarterback has what it takes to fill Riley Leonard's shoes. There are several question marks about these two. Is Carr as good as advertised? Can Minchey be a playmaker? Finally and perhaps most importantly, how will the offense evolve? Neither Minchey nor Carr can run as well as Riley Leonard, so the offense must be tweaked somewhat to cater to their strengths.
Between Notre Dame's uncertainty at quarterback and Miami's powerful defense, it could be hard for the Fighting Irish to get off to a fast start in week one. The Hurricanes had the 18th-ranked defense in 2024, so unless Notre Dame's starter is highly prepared, he may be rattled by a top defense and a noisy crowd.
For Notre Dame to succeed, they need running back Jeremiyah Love, who was named the fourth-best player in College Football for 2025 to have success early and often. As their best offensive player, if he carries it well early, it will help their new quarterback relax and get into a rhythm, quieting the crowd somewhat.
Despite everything outlined in the previous paragraph, do not expect Notre Dame's trip to Coral Gables to be easy. A powerful defense, rowdy crowd, and an experienced quarterback give the Hurricanes all the elements they need to pull off an upset. Now, we must wait until August 31 for the action to unfold.