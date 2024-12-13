Ward Selected To Walter Camp All-America Team
Davey O'Brien Award winner Cam Ward, won another prestigious honor Thursday evening as he was selected as one of the Top 25 football players in the country by the Walter Camp Foundation. Ward was the only quarterback selected to the All-American first team.
The full Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America teams can be viewed here .
Ward, a fifth-year senior and Hurricane for only one season, will go down as the one of the greatest players ever to don the Orange and Green. They might not be in the College Football Playoff, but it certainly is no reflection on Ward who collected two pieces of hardware Thursday evening. He also won the O'Brien award, which goes to the best quarterback in the nation earlier in the night.
Ward has a remote chance at the trifecta on Saturday evening as he will be in New York City as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
The former Washington State Cougars signal-caller has had quite a season for Miami. He led the country in touchdown passes with 36 and finished second in passing yardage with 4,123. He came in second to Kyle McCord from Syracuse as the two battled in the final game of the regular season.
He also was named as the ACC's Offensive Player of the Year and Overall Player of the Year. Miami led the nation in scoring at 44.2 points per game and total offense as they amassed an average of 538.3 yards per game. Miami also led the nation in first downs, yards per play and third-down conversion rate.
Ward and the Hurricanes will next face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando. Ward has twice previously gone on the record stating he will participate in the game, despite being a sure-fire first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.