All Hurricanes

[Watch] Cameron Ward Takes His Walk Across the Stage as the No. 1 Overall Pick

The dream is now a reality. The Miami Hurricanes have another quarterback going in the first round, and it's the third player in program history to be selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft, as Cam Ward makes his walk across the stage as the newest Tennessee Titans.

Justice Sandle

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The dream is now a reality. The Miami Hurricanes have another quarterback going in the first round, and it's the third player in program history to be selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft, as Cam Ward makes his walk across the stage as the newest Tennessee Titans.

Ward looks to continue what he did against teams at the collegiate level in Nashville. He has a number of weapons around him with a stout defense. Ward can instantly make an impact, and his number last season proves that.

Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).

Ward is also the first Hurricane to achieve seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns on nine different occasions.

Now the Hurricanes will move forward with Carson Beck as Ward takes his endless talent to the National Football League. Ward walks into a great situation as he prepares to battle the young and active AFC South division.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football