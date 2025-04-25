[Watch] Cameron Ward Takes His Walk Across the Stage as the No. 1 Overall Pick
The dream is now a reality. The Miami Hurricanes have another quarterback going in the first round, and it's the third player in program history to be selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft, as Cam Ward makes his walk across the stage as the newest Tennessee Titans.
Ward looks to continue what he did against teams at the collegiate level in Nashville. He has a number of weapons around him with a stout defense. Ward can instantly make an impact, and his number last season proves that.
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
Ward is also the first Hurricane to achieve seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns on nine different occasions.
Now the Hurricanes will move forward with Carson Beck as Ward takes his endless talent to the National Football League. Ward walks into a great situation as he prepares to battle the young and active AFC South division.