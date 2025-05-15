WATCH: Carson Beck Back Throwing Football Comfortably
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is cleared for everything now that summer is around the corner.
He was spotted throwing the football via his instagram story as he prepares for summer workouts and to take the Canes to the next level.
What is even better is that Mario Cristobal told the media on ACC Network that his quarterback "looks great" and "he looks better than normal." The only way Cristobal knows how to deliver news is to hype it up as the biggest thing in the world. For the Canes, this is massive news.
"He looks great, Cristobal said. "He's been throwing the ball, and he looks normal-he looks even better than normal. He feels like he's just about there, and we start are entire team workouts. We’ve reported on Sunday, and we start on Monday. He is cleared to do everything, so it's exciting times for him and our football team."
If what Cristobal said is true, the Hurricanes might have another Heisman Finalist on their hands for next season. The last time that Beck looked his best was the 2023 season, where he was touted as the best quarterback in the country, throwing for nearly 4000 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions.
Those numbers will not match what Cam Ward did for the program, but Ward was an anomaly for the Hurricanes program that changed its trajectory.
Beck is a proven quarterback with a lot of doubters, which makes him even more dangerous for a breakout season this year. Don't be shocked if he looks like a world-beater against Notre Dame in the opening game of the season.